Spouting Rock Asset Management Expands to Focus on Distribution and Retirement

09/04/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC, a multi-boutique manager platform providing investment solutions and services, announced the addition of two new subsidiaries, Spouting Rock Distributors and Spouting Rock Retirement Solutions, that are part of the path for future firm growth.

Spouting Rock Distributors is dedicated to being a distinctive and trusted partner for bringing Spouting Rock Asset Management’s internal and external managers into the marketplace. Headed by managing member, James Wylie, their goal is to offer high-quality investment strategies that are believed to generate compelling performance for institutional investors. James brings with him an extensive background spanning over 30 years of working in the investment industry. Prior to joining Spouting Rock, James spent time with various firms including Mackay Shields LLC, Newton Capital Management LLC, Barclays Global Investors, and Acadian Asset Management in a variety of sales management and marketing roles.

Spouting Rock Retirement Solutions, led by managing director, Bill Higgins, takes a partnership approach to provide product and defined contribution consulting to offer solutions to address the evolving needs of plan sponsors and participants – risk, quality and cost. With more than 30 years of experience in the retirement space, Bill is responsible for strategic direction, marketing and product development. Prior to Spouting Rock, Bill held senior positions with Resolute Asset Managers, New York Life Investment Management and Old Mutual Asset Management.

“We are excited about these latest additions under the Spouting Rock Asset Management umbrella that will allow us to further our reach and meet client needs as we continue to build out our multi-boutique manager platform that focuses on alternative, niche, income-driven strategies that are geared toward the protection of capital,” said Spouting Rock Asset Management CEO, Andrew Smith. “The experience and industry knowledge that Jim and Bill bring will be paramount as we evolve the investment solutions and services for our clients and expand the Spouting Rock brand.”

About Spouting Rock Asset Management

Founded in 2018, Spouting Rock Asset Management is a multi-boutique manager platform providing alternative, traditional, and thematic investment solutions and services located outside of Philadelphia, PA. We’re an active investment manager providing sophisticated investors, financial professionals and institutions with strategies designed to help them plan for their financial future. As a fiduciary, every decision we make is intended to be in the best interests of our clients. Utilizing a thematic investing approach to build solutions allows us to align with what drives our clients.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
