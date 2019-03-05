Spredfast + Lithium Join Forces as “Khoros” to Offer the Industry's Best Customer Engagement Platform

Khoros to provide enterprise companies with a best-in-class platform to help them stay all-ways connected™

Today, the combined company of Spredfast and Lithium announced its new name: Khoros, LLC (www.khoros.com). The coming together of Spredfast and Lithium as Khoros represents over 15 years of market leadership in marketing, care, and communities. Khoros currently serves more than 2,000 of the world’s leading brands including Pizza Hut, Sprint, and HomeAway, and manages more than 500 million consumer touch points every day across social media, messaging, and owned channels.

“People crave connection, and companies that create authentic connections with customers will thrive—but it’s harder than ever,” said Pete Hess, CEO of Khoros. “This challenge doesn’t just require new technology, but also a new way of thinking. Since bringing together Spredfast and Lithium, we’ve been hard at work to deliver on our promise to make truly comprehensive engagement possible. We’re honored by the amazing reception we’ve had since the merger was announced, adding more than 40 brand new customers in the last three months to our incredible roster of leading brands.”

Today’s digital ecosystem has given customers unprecedented influence over a brand’s value, reputation, and relationships. Customers want to reach companies on their channel of choice, and they demand their voices be heard in real time, or brands could suffer the consequences of public shaming. After years of building their brand, customers can do real damage in a matter of seconds.

Meanwhile, companies struggle to deliver against these changing expectations because they operate in silos across care, marketing, digital, and other functional teams, resulting in a disjointed and sometimes painful customer experience. By combining every touchpoint between a company and their customer, Khoros offers the solution that bridges those silos, drives business value, and creates truly comprehensive customer engagement.

“This is very exciting news for companies like ours that put our customers at the heart of our business,” said Unji Udeshi, Director of Global Customer Marketing at HomeAway, a world leader in the vacation rental industry. “Lithium and Spredfast have been a part of our customer engagement strategy for years as separate entities, helping us build customer love and grow our business through our social media and owned channels. We’re thrilled to see these two great platforms come together – it’s a real game-changer for the industry.”

What makes Khoros different:

One platform, powered by connection

The unique combination of 1-to-1, 1-to-many, and many-to-many touchpoints in one platform, so enterprise brands can deliver the connected experience customers deserve.

Insights without limits

Analytics that allow for relentless performance improvements and breaking down silos through real-world benchmarking, shared ROI, and a connected customer profile.

Enterprise scale and agility

Technology that enterprises can trust that brings automation through AI and machine learning to your customer experience and the flexibility to create a solution tailored for your business.

Dedicated innovation and expertise

Over 15 years of best practices and partnership in this ever-changing space. With powerful workflows, content management, and brand protection, Khoros is singularly focused on innovating customer engagement with the world’s best brands. Most recently, our customer support team won the 2019 Stevie Award for Customer Service Team of the Year.

Additional Resources:

About Khoros

Khoros, formerly Spredfast + Lithium, is the leading customer engagement platform built to turn siloed knowledge into enterprise value, and customers into contributors. By connecting consumer insights across all departments, Khoros gives companies the ability to run their business with their customers, anticipating their needs and accelerating sales, loyalty, and innovation. With 2,000+ customers, including 52 of the Interbrand 100, and ten offices globally, Khoros powers approximately 500 million digital interactions every day. From social media to online communities and messaging to digital customer care, Khoros helps companies authentically connect with customers throughout their journey.

