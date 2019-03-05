Spredfast + Lithium Join Forces as “Khoros” to Offer the Industry's Best Customer Engagement Platform

Today, the combined company of Spredfast and Lithium announced its new
name: Khoros, LLC (www.khoros.com).
The coming together of Spredfast and Lithium as Khoros represents over
15 years of market leadership in marketing, care, and communities.
Khoros currently serves more than 2,000 of the world’s leading brands
including Pizza Hut, Sprint, and HomeAway, and manages more than 500
million consumer touch points every day across social media, messaging,
and owned channels.
“People crave connection, and companies that create authentic
connections with customers will thrive—but it’s harder than ever,” said
Pete Hess, CEO of Khoros. “This challenge doesn’t just require new
technology, but also a new way of thinking. Since bringing together
Spredfast and Lithium, we’ve been hard at work to deliver on our promise
to make truly comprehensive engagement possible. We’re honored by the
amazing reception we’ve had since the merger was announced, adding more
than 40 brand new customers in the last three months to our incredible
roster of leading brands.”
Today’s digital ecosystem has given customers unprecedented influence
over a brand’s value, reputation, and relationships. Customers want to
reach companies on their channel of choice, and they demand their voices
be heard in real time, or brands could suffer the consequences of public
shaming. After years of building their brand, customers can do real
damage in a matter of seconds.
Meanwhile, companies struggle to deliver against these changing
expectations because they operate in silos across care, marketing,
digital, and other functional teams, resulting in a disjointed and
sometimes painful customer experience. By combining every touchpoint
between a company and their customer, Khoros offers the solution that
bridges those silos, drives business value, and creates truly
comprehensive customer engagement.
“This is very exciting news for companies like ours that put our
customers at the heart of our business,” said Unji Udeshi, Director of
Global Customer Marketing at HomeAway, a world leader in the vacation
rental industry. “Lithium and Spredfast have been a part of our customer
engagement strategy for years as separate entities, helping us build
customer love and grow our business through our social media and owned
channels. We’re thrilled to see these two great platforms come together
– it’s a real game-changer for the industry.”
What makes Khoros different:
One platform, powered by connection
The unique combination of 1-to-1, 1-to-many, and many-to-many
touchpoints in one platform, so enterprise brands can deliver the
connected experience customers deserve.
Insights without limits
Analytics that allow for relentless performance improvements and
breaking down silos through real-world benchmarking, shared ROI, and a
connected customer profile.
Enterprise scale and agility
Technology that enterprises can trust that brings automation through AI
and machine learning to your customer experience and the flexibility to
create a solution tailored for your business.
Dedicated innovation and expertise
Over 15 years of best practices and partnership in this ever-changing
space. With powerful workflows, content management, and brand
protection, Khoros is singularly focused on innovating customer
engagement with the world’s best brands. Most recently, our customer
support team won the 2019 Stevie Award for Customer Service Team of the
Year.
Additional Resources:
About Khoros
Khoros, formerly Spredfast + Lithium, is the leading customer engagement
platform built to turn siloed knowledge into enterprise value, and
customers into contributors. By connecting consumer insights across all
departments, Khoros gives companies the ability to run their business
with their customers, anticipating their needs and accelerating
sales, loyalty, and innovation. With 2,000+ customers, including 52 of
the Interbrand 100, and ten offices globally, Khoros powers
approximately 500 million digital interactions every day. From social
media to online communities and messaging to digital customer care,
Khoros helps companies authentically connect with customers throughout
their journey.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005190/en/