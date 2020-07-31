Log in
Spring Bank Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

07/31/2020 | 08:54pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with Spring Bank's proposed merger with F-star Therapeutics, Limited.

Under the terms of the share exchange agreement, Spring Bank will acquire all of the outstanding share capital of F-star in exchange for the issuance of newly issued shares of Spring Bank common stock. Spring Bank shareholders will own approximately 38.8% of the combined company.

If you are a Spring Bank shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/spring-bank-pharmaceuticals-inc-sbph-stock-merger-fstar/ mailto:mailto:or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spring-bank-merger-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-announces-investigation-into-whether-the-merger-of-spring-bank-pharmaceuticals-inc-is-fair-to-shareholders-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301104205.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020

