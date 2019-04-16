Spring Real Estate Investment Trust : 2018 Annual Report

About Spring REIT
Spring Real Estate Investment Trust ("Spring REIT") is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed entered into on 14 November 2013 as amended by the first supplemental deed dated 22 May 2015 (collectively, the "Trust Deed") between Spring Asset Management Limited, as manager of Spring REIT (the "Manager"), and DB Trustees (Hong Kong) Limited, as trustee of Spring REIT (the "Trustee"). Units of Spring REIT (the "Units") were first listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 5 December 2013.
About the Manager
Spring REIT is managed by Spring Asset Management Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong for the sole purpose of managing Spring REIT. As at 31 December 2018, the Manager is 90.2% owned by Mercuria Investment Co., Ltd. ("Mercuria"), which is a private equity investment firm listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 7190) with notable shareholders such as Development Bank of Japan, Itochu Corporation and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.
Performance Highlights
|
Appraised Property Value
|
|
|
Net Asset Value
|
|
|
|
(US$ million)
|
|
|
(US$ million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Dec-18
|
|
1,419.51
|
|
31-Dec-18
|
|
925.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Dec-17
|
|
1,488.06
|
31-Dec-17
|
|
1,000.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenue
|
|
|
Net Property Income
|
|
|
(US$ million)
|
|
|
(US$ million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Dec-18
|
|
84.34
|
31-Dec-18
|
|
63.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Dec-17
|
|
76.70
|
|
31-Dec-17
|
|
57.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Property Income Margin
|
|
|
Gearing Ratio
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Dec-18
|
|
75.1
|
31-Dec-18
|
|
35.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Dec-17
|
|
74.4
|
|
31-Dec-17
|
|
34.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Monthly Passing Rent*
|
|
|
Average Occupancy*
|
|
|
(RMB per sqm per month)
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Dec-18
|
|
362
|
31-Dec-18
|
|
95.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Dec-17
|
|
357
|
|
31-Dec-17
|
|
94.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*The UK Portfolio is leased 100% to a single tenant on a long-term basis. The average monthly passing rent and average occupancy charts only represents that of the CCP Property.
|
2
|
Spring Real Estate Investment Trust
|
Annual Report 2018
Distribution
Below is the distribution summary of Spring REIT (the "Group") since its listing on Stock Exchange in 2013 till the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Reporting Year" or "FY2018").
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
Distribution
|
Distribution
|
Distribution
|
Distributions
|
per Unit
|
Yield4
|
Yield4
|
2018 Final Distribution1
|
HK7.2 cents2
|
2.1%
|
5.5%2
|
2018
|
Interim Distribution
|
HK12.0 cents
|
3.6%
|
|
2017
|
Final Distribution
|
HK11.6 cents
|
3.4%
|
6.2%
|
2017
|
Interim Distribution
|
HK9.5 cents
|
2.8%
|
|
2016
|
Final Distribution
|
HK10.0 cents
|
3.1%
|
7.1%
|
2016
|
Interim Distribution
|
HK13.0 cents
|
3.9%
|
|
2015
|
Final Distribution
|
HK12.6 cents
|
4.2%
|
8.8%
|
2015
|
Interim Distribution
|
HK14.0 cents
|
4.1%
|
|
2014
|
Final Distribution
|
HK12.5 cents
|
3.4%
|
7.2%
|
2014
|
Interim Distribution
|
HK13.9 cents
|
4.4%
|
|
2013
|
Final Distribution3
|
HK1.6 cents
|
0.5%
|
6.8%
|
2013 Special Distribution
|
HK7.0 cents
|
2.2%
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
1.Final distribution for the year ended 31 December 2018, the record date of which will be 17 April 2019. The payment date is expected to be 30 April 2019.
2.If one-off expenses incurred in connection with a proposed acquisition that was terminated and with responding to an unsolicited general offer by a unitholder was not taken into account, 2018 Final Distribution would be HK11.0 cents, representing an Annual Distribution Yield of 6.7%.
3.The 2013 Final and Special Distributions covered the operating period from 5 December 2013 to 31 December 2013, and were paid on 30 September 2014.
4.Distribution yield and annual distribution yield are calculated using the closing price of the Units at the end of each relevant financial period.
Total Distributable Income
Total distributable income ("TDI") is the consolidated profit after tax before transactions with the unitholders of Spring REIT (the "Unitholders") adjusted to eliminate the effects of certain Adjustments (as defined in the Trust Deed). For details of the Adjustments, please refer to the section headed "Statement of Distributions" in the financial information. TDI to Unitholders for the Reporting Year amounted to approximately US$31.82 million (2017: US$33.97 million).
|
Annual Report 2018
|
Spring Real Estate Investment Trust
|
3
