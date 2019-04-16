Spring Real Estate Investment Trust : 2018 Annual Report

Distribution

Below is the distribution summary of Spring REIT (the "Group") since its listing on Stock Exchange in 2013 till the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Reporting Year" or "FY2018").

Annual Distribution Distribution Distribution Distributions per Unit Yield4 Yield4 2018 Final Distribution1 HK7.2 cents2 2.1% 5.5%2 2018 Interim Distribution HK12.0 cents 3.6% 2017 Final Distribution HK11.6 cents 3.4% 6.2% 2017 Interim Distribution HK9.5 cents 2.8% 2016 Final Distribution HK10.0 cents 3.1% 7.1% 2016 Interim Distribution HK13.0 cents 3.9% 2015 Final Distribution HK12.6 cents 4.2% 8.8% 2015 Interim Distribution HK14.0 cents 4.1% 2014 Final Distribution HK12.5 cents 3.4% 7.2% 2014 Interim Distribution HK13.9 cents 4.4% 2013 Final Distribution3 HK1.6 cents 0.5% 6.8% 2013 Special Distribution HK7.0 cents 2.2% N/A

Notes:

1.Final distribution for the year ended 31 December 2018, the record date of which will be 17 April 2019. The payment date is expected to be 30 April 2019.

2.If one-off expenses incurred in connection with a proposed acquisition that was terminated and with responding to an unsolicited general offer by a unitholder was not taken into account, 2018 Final Distribution would be HK11.0 cents, representing an Annual Distribution Yield of 6.7%.

3.The 2013 Final and Special Distributions covered the operating period from 5 December 2013 to 31 December 2013, and were paid on 30 September 2014.

4.Distribution yield and annual distribution yield are calculated using the closing price of the Units at the end of each relevant financial period.

Total Distributable Income

Total distributable income ("TDI") is the consolidated profit after tax before transactions with the unitholders of Spring REIT (the "Unitholders") adjusted to eliminate the effects of certain Adjustments (as defined in the Trust Deed). For details of the Adjustments, please refer to the section headed "Statement of Distributions" in the financial information. TDI to Unitholders for the Reporting Year amounted to approximately US$31.82 million (2017: US$33.97 million).