Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spring Real Estate Investment Trust : 2018 Annual Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 05:58am EDT

About Spring REIT

Spring Real Estate Investment Trust ("Spring REIT") is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed entered into on 14 November 2013 as amended by the first supplemental deed dated 22 May 2015 (collectively, the "Trust Deed") between Spring Asset Management Limited, as manager of Spring REIT (the "Manager"), and DB Trustees (Hong Kong) Limited, as trustee of Spring REIT (the "Trustee"). Units of Spring REIT (the "Units") were first listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 5 December 2013.

About the Manager

Spring REIT is managed by Spring Asset Management Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong for the sole purpose of managing Spring REIT. As at 31 December 2018, the Manager is 90.2% owned by Mercuria Investment Co., Ltd. ("Mercuria"), which is a private equity investment firm listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 7190) with notable shareholders such as Development Bank of Japan, Itochu Corporation and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.

Contents

Performance Highlights

2

Distribution

3

Chairman's Statement

5

Management Discussion and Analysis

10

Environmental, Social and Governance Report

21

Board of Directors and Senior Management

28

Corporate Governance

34

Risk Management and Internal Control

61

Connected Party Transactions

64

Disclosure of Interests

70

Valuation Report

74

Trustee's Report

98

Independent Auditor's Report

99

Consolidated Income Statement

104

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

105

Statement of Distributions

106

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

107

Consolidated Statement of Changes in

108

Net Assets Attributable to Unitholders

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

110

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

111

Performance Table

143

Corporate Information

144

Performance Highlights

Appraised Property Value

Net Asset Value

(US$ million)

(US$ million)

31-Dec-18

1,419.51

31-Dec-18

925.12

31-Dec-17

1,488.06

31-Dec-17

1,000.40

Total Revenue

Net Property Income

(US$ million)

(US$ million)

31-Dec-18

84.34

31-Dec-18

63.37

31-Dec-17

76.70

31-Dec-17

57.08

Net Property Income Margin

Gearing Ratio

(%)

(%)

31-Dec-18

75.1

31-Dec-18

35.5

31-Dec-17

74.4

31-Dec-17

34.5

Average Monthly Passing Rent*

Average Occupancy*

(RMB per sqm per month)

(%)

31-Dec-18

362

31-Dec-18

95.8

31-Dec-17

357

31-Dec-17

94.2

*The UK Portfolio is leased 100% to a single tenant on a long-term basis. The average monthly passing rent and average occupancy charts only represents that of the CCP Property.

2

Spring Real Estate Investment Trust

Annual Report 2018

Distribution

Below is the distribution summary of Spring REIT (the "Group") since its listing on Stock Exchange in 2013 till the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Reporting Year" or "FY2018").

Annual

Distribution

Distribution

Distribution

Distributions

per Unit

Yield4

Yield4

2018 Final Distribution1

HK7.2 cents2

2.1%

5.5%2

2018

Interim Distribution

HK12.0 cents

3.6%

2017

Final Distribution

HK11.6 cents

3.4%

6.2%

2017

Interim Distribution

HK9.5 cents

2.8%

2016

Final Distribution

HK10.0 cents

3.1%

7.1%

2016

Interim Distribution

HK13.0 cents

3.9%

2015

Final Distribution

HK12.6 cents

4.2%

8.8%

2015

Interim Distribution

HK14.0 cents

4.1%

2014

Final Distribution

HK12.5 cents

3.4%

7.2%

2014

Interim Distribution

HK13.9 cents

4.4%

2013

Final Distribution3

HK1.6 cents

0.5%

6.8%

2013 Special Distribution

HK7.0 cents

2.2%

N/A

Notes:

1.Final distribution for the year ended 31 December 2018, the record date of which will be 17 April 2019. The payment date is expected to be 30 April 2019.

2.If one-off expenses incurred in connection with a proposed acquisition that was terminated and with responding to an unsolicited general offer by a unitholder was not taken into account, 2018 Final Distribution would be HK11.0 cents, representing an Annual Distribution Yield of 6.7%.

3.The 2013 Final and Special Distributions covered the operating period from 5 December 2013 to 31 December 2013, and were paid on 30 September 2014.

4.Distribution yield and annual distribution yield are calculated using the closing price of the Units at the end of each relevant financial period.

Total Distributable Income

Total distributable income ("TDI") is the consolidated profit after tax before transactions with the unitholders of Spring REIT (the "Unitholders") adjusted to eliminate the effects of certain Adjustments (as defined in the Trust Deed). For details of the Adjustments, please refer to the section headed "Statement of Distributions" in the financial information. TDI to Unitholders for the Reporting Year amounted to approximately US$31.82 million (2017: US$33.97 million).

Annual Report 2018

Spring Real Estate Investment Trust

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spring Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 09:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:10aPLUMAS BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:10aFLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC/CN/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06:10aPROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:10aAAC HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:10aMETALLOINVEST FINANCE DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY : Metalloinvest announces the opening of sustainable finance credit line
EQ
06:09aAMERICATOWNE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:09aHIGH SIERRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:09aDIANA SHIPPING : Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Sale of a Panamax Dry Bulk Vessel, the m/v Erato
AQ
06:09aDEEP DOWN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:09aSEAFARER EXPLORATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : Rising fuel costs and seating surplus push Lufthansa into loss
2ADIDAS : Zalando profit surprise cheers European fashion stocks
3CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC : CREST NICHOLSON : Galliford to review faltering construction business as new CE..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas
5GALLIFORD TRY PLC : GALLIFORD TRY : Operational Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About