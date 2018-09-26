Spring Real Estate Investment Trust : Circular to Unitholders in Relation to (1) Major Acquisition Relating to the Purchase of a Commercial Property in Huizhoul, PRC and Issuance of Consideration Units (2) Continuing Connected Party Transactions and (3) Extraordinary General Meeting and Closu

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

This overview section is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read in conjunction with, the full text of this Circular. Words and expressions not defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the main body of this Circular unless otherwise stated. Meanings of defined terms may be found in the "Definitions" section of this Circular.

BACKGROUND

Spring Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust, the units of which were first listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 5 December 2013. Spring REIT's current portfolio includes all office floors of Office Tower 1 and Office Tower 2 of China Central Place (which are located in Beijing, PRC) and a portfolio of 84 commercial properties in the United Kingdom which is leased to Kwik Fit, a leading car servicing provider in the UK with over 600 centres nationwide.

THE ACQUISITION

On 19 September 2018, Spring REIT (through the Purchaser), the Seller and the Trustee entered into the Share Purchase Deed, pursuant to which the Purchaser agreed to purchase, and the Seller agreed to sell the entire equity interest in the Target Company. The Target Company will (after the Reorganisation) indirectly hold the entire equity interest in the Project Company, which in turn is the registered legal owner of the land use rights and current ownership rights underlying the Target Property. Upon Completion, Spring REIT will hold the Target Property, being a shopping mall known as "Huamao Place" (ശ൱˂ή) located in Huizhou, Guangdong Province, PRC.

The Target Property Price is RMB1,653,466,000, being the asset value of the Target Property agreed by the Seller and the Purchaser, and represents an approximate 18.5% discount to the Appraised Value (being RMB2,029.0 million as at 30 June 2018).

KEY INFORMATION OF THE TARGET PROPERTY

The Target Property comprises: (a) the entire seven-storey shopping mall (including two basement floors) known as "Huamao Place" (ശ൱˂ή) and; (b) 677 underground and 44 above-ground carpark spaces located at No. 9, First Wenchang Road, Huicheng District, Huizhou, Guangdong Province, PRC. The Target Property is the retail component of a larger integrated development developed by Beijing Guohua Real Estate Co., Ltd. and known as "Huizhou Central Place" (౉ψശ൱ʕː), which also includes, among other things, three Grade-A office buildings, three residential buildings and a serviced apartment.

The Target Property is located at the CBD of Huizhou, one of the key cities in the Greater Bay Area in southern China. The Target Property is surrounded by major roads, the Huizhou People's Government complex and other public facilities and attractions, such as the Huizhou Convention & Exhibition Centre, the Huizhou Stadium, the Huizhou Museum and the Huizhou Science & Technology Museum. It is accessible by expressways and intercity railway to the rest of the Greater Bay Area. By 2020, Huicheng (the district in which the Target Property is located) will be integrated into the intercity network in the Greater Bay Area to cities including Guangzhou. The current tenants of the Target Property include, among others, international and local fashion retailers, jewellers, chain restaurants, personal care and cosmetic shops, a supermarket and a cinema.

+JBOHCFJ "SFB $#%

Source: Market Consultant's Report

The table below sets out a summary of certain key information on the Target Property as at 31 July 2018, unless otherwise indicated:

Address Huamao Place, No. 9, First Wenchang Road, Huicheng District, Huizhou, Guangdong Province, PRC Month and year of completion March 2011 Term of land use rights The period commencing on 1 February 2008 and ending on 1 February 2048 - ii -

Operating term of

Project Company

Ownership certificates

Gross floor area

Long termObtained on 29 August 2012 144,925.1 sq.m.

Gross rentable area

105,464.0 sq.m.

Number of carpark spaces

677 underground and 44 above-ground carpark spaces

Number of Leases and Joint

Operation Agreements

Average rent

(RMB/sq.m./month) for the month of July 2018

393

RMB116.9 (based on gross rented area)

Percentage of gross rented area 33.6% of top 10 Occupants

Percentage of gross rental 12.7% income from top 10 Occupants for the month of July 2018

Occupancy rate 97.2%Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2018

RMB77.696 million, representing an annualised gross property yield of 9.4% based on Target Property Price

Net property income for the six months ended 30 June 2018

RMB62.085 million, representing an annualised net property yield of 7.5% based on Target Property Price

Appraised Value as at

30 June 2018

RMB2,029.0 million

FINANCING OF THE ACQUISITION

The purchase consideration for the Acquisition is equal to the Target Property Price (being RMB1,653,466,000), minus the amounts outstanding under the Existing ICBC Facility and Onshore Loan as at Completion, and subject to an adjustment to either: (a) add the amount of Adjusted NAV as at Completion (if it is a positive amount); or (b) subtract the absolute value of the amount of Adjusted NAV as at Completion (if it is a negative amount), in each case as set out in the Completion Statement.

Based on the Accountant's Reports and the assumptions applied to the Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information of the Enlarged Group set out in Appendices 2A, 2B and 3 to this Circular, respectively, and having regard to the proposed Reorganisation which shall be carried out prior to Completion, for illustrative purposes: (i) the outstanding amounts under the Existing ICBC Facility and Onshore Loan are RMB777.5 million as at 30 June 2018; (ii) the Adjusted NAV is approximately minus RMB65.3 million as at 30 June 2018; and (iii) based on (i) and (ii), the Illustrative Consideration is RMB810.7 million (equivalent to approximately HKD930.5 million).

The Manager intends to finance the Consideration as follows:

(i) As to the HKD126.3 million cash payment (being the HKD equivalent of RMB110 million based on the Agreed Exchange Rate), by drawing down from the New Facility;

(ii) As to the remaining balance, by the issuance of Consideration Units at the Issue Price.

The Issue Price of HKD3.372 is equal to the average closing price of a Unit as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the last 10 trading days up to and excluding 12 September 2018.

If the number of Consideration Units to be issued under the Share Purchase Deed exceeds the Authorised Issue, the excess consideration which would have been settled in the form of Consideration Units shall instead be settled in the form of cash payable in HKD using internal resources.

EXISTING ICBC FACILITY

Pursuant to a facility agreement dated 11 September 2012, which was entered into between the Project Company as borrower and ICBC Huizhou Branch as lender, and a commitment letter from the Project Company to ICBC Huizhou Branch dated 1 September 2012, ICBC Huizhou Branch agreed to provide the Project Company a loan facility of 15 years maturing in 2027 and bearing interest at the PBOC base lending rate times 105%, and the Project Company guaranteed to pay an annual arrangement fee to ICBC Huizhou Branch of 5% of the PBOC base lending rate times the year-end loan balance in the previous calendar year.

