Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spring Real Estate Investment Trust : Despatch of the Response Document Relating to Unsolicited Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer By UBS Ag Hong Kong Branch On Behalf of Re Strategic Investments Pte. Ltd. To Acquire All of the Issued Units of Spring Real Estate Investment Trust

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2018 | 12:53pm CEST

The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of Spring REIT.

(A Hong Kong collective investment scheme authorised under section 104 of the Securities and

Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong))

(Stock code: 01426)

Managed by

Spring Asset Management Limited

DESPATCH OF THE RESPONSE DOCUMENT RELATING TO UNSOLICITED VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY

UBS AG HONG KONG BRANCH ON BEHALF OF

RE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS PTE. LTD.

TO ACQUIRE ALL OF THE ISSUED UNITS OF SPRING REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY

RE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS PTE. LTD. AND PARTIES

ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

Reference is made to the offer document published by RE Strategic Investments Pte. Ltd. ("Offeror") dated 29 September 2018 and the announcements published by the Offeror dated 26 September 2018 and 1, 4 and 8 October 2018. Reference is also made to the response document published by Spring REIT dated 15 October 2018 ("Response Document") and the announcements issued by Spring REIT dated 26 September 2018 and 2, 3 and 8 October 2018. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Response Document.

The Response Document containing, among other things, letters from the Board, Independent Board Committee and Independent Financial Adviser regarding the Offer, will be despatched to Unitholders on 15 October 2018.

The Independent Financial Adviser, Trinity Corporate Finance, has advised the Independent Board Committee, the Independent Unitholders and the Trustee that it considers the terms of the Offer are NOT fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Unitholders are concerned and advised the Independent Unitholders and the Independent Board Committee to recommend the Independent Unitholders NOT TO ACCEPT the Offer.

The Independent Board Committee, having considered the terms of the Offer and the advice and recommendation from the Independent Financial Adviser, is of the view that the terms of the Offer are NOT fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Unitholders are concerned and, accordingly, recommends that the Independent Unitholders should REJECT the Offer.

The Board (including each of the independent non-executive Directors, having consulted and taken into account the advice and recommendation of Trinity Corporate Finance) is of the view that the terms of the Offer are NOT fair and not reasonable so far as the Independent Unitholders are concerned. Accordingly, the Board (including each of the independent non-executive Directors, having consulted and taking into account the advice and recommendation of Trinity Corporate Finance) unanimously recommends that the Independent Unitholders REJECT THE OFFER. Independent Unitholders are strongly advised to TAKE NO ACTION. DO NOT COMPLETE ANY FORMS OF ACCEPTANCE.

The Offer is subject to satisfaction (or waiver, if applicable) of the Conditions and accordingly the Offer may or may not become unconditional. Unitholders and potential investors of Spring REIT should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of Spring REIT. Independent Unitholders are advised to read carefully the Offer Document and the Response Document, including the letter from the Independent Board Committee and the letter from the Independent Financial Adviser, before taking any action in respect of the Offer.

By order of the board of directors of

Spring Asset Management Limited

(as manager of Spring Real Estate Investment Trust)

Mr. Toshihiro Toyoshima

Chairman of the Manager

Hong Kong, 15 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Manager are Toshihiro Toyoshima (Chairman and non-executive director); Leung Kwok Hoe, Kevin and Nobumasa Saeki (executive directors); Hideya Ishino (non-executive director); and Simon Murray, Qiu Liping and Lam Yiu Kin (independent non-executive directors).

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

Disclaimer

Spring Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 14 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 10:52:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:43pAL IZZ ISLAMIC BANK SAOG : Oman Arab Bank and Alizz Islamic merger ‘credit positive’, says Moody’s
AQ
02:40pCOMMSCOPE : Middle East and Africa Feeds Appetite for Unlimited Data
AQ
02:38pFERRARI : 24H Series – The Scuderia Praha Ferrari wins at Spa
PU
02:28pABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK : Dollar price stable at major Egyptian banks
AQ
02:26pBANK NIZWA SAOG : Preliminary Initial Unaudited Financial Results Ended 30September 2018
AQ
02:26pBANK MUSCAT SAOG : Preliminary Results for the Nine Months Ended 30th September 2018
AQ
02:26pEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Etisalat to lift voting right restrictions for foreign shareholders
AQ
02:26pADVANCED PETROCHEMICAL : Petrochemicals offers SAR 0.7/shr dividend for Q3
AQ
02:26pNAMA CHEMICALS : starts maintenance work after limited leak
AQ
02:20pALEXANDRIA PHARMA & CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : Pharmaceuticals profits ebb 13% ending August 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING SAE : GLOBAL TELECOM SAE : GTH press release 14-OCT-18
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : US Foolish To Start Another Cold War, Says Jack Ma
3APPLE : APPLE : China central bank chief says plenty of room for monetary adjustments amid trade row
4VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
5Mexico says new U.S. trade deal won't block other economic relations

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.