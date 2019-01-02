Spring Real Estate Investment Trust : Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme

Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme listed under Chapter 20 of the Exchange Listing Rules (other than listed open-ended Collective Investment Scheme) on Movements in Units

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Scheme Spring Real Estate Investment Trust Date Submitted 02/01/2019 Stock Code 1426 No. of units I. Movements in Interests

(1) (2) preceding month 1,268,972,532 N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 3,384,393 N/A EGM approval date N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,272,356,925 N/A Balance at close of

II. Details of Movements in Units

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the month

Total

