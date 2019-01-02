Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spring Real Estate Investment Trust : Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 05:29am CET

Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme listed under Chapter 20 of the Exchange Listing Rules (other than listed open-ended Collective Investment Scheme) on Movements in Units

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Scheme

Spring Real Estate Investment Trust

Date Submitted

02/01/2019

Stock Code

1426

No. of units

I. Movements in Interests

(1)

(2)

preceding month

1,268,972,532

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

3,384,393

N/A

EGM approval date

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,272,356,925

N/A

Balance at close of

II. Details of Movements in Units

Unit Options (under Unit Option Schemes of the Scheme)

Particulars of unit option scheme including EGMapproval date (dd/mm/yyyy)

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

Total

N/ANo. of new units in

Scheme issued during the month pursuant theretoA. N/ANo. of new units in Scheme which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Warrants to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new units in Scheme issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new units in Scheme which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

No. of newDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new units in Scheme issued during the month pursuant theretounits in Scheme which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B. N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new units in Scheme issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new units in Scheme which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/AStock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/AStock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Disclaimer

Spring Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 04:28:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:24aSGS : EU Expands Restriction of Phthalates Under REACH
PU
06:19aJOLIMARK : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities - 31 December 2018
PU
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:04aOil opens 2019 with losses on surging supply, signs of economic slowdown
RE
06:04aAMCO UNITED : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference of Nomination Committee
PU
06:02aGamers Worry about the Future State of Gaming Security
BU
05:58aKIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
RE
05:54aHSBC : List of directors and their role and function - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English
PU
05:50aKIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
RE
05:46aKIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as US, China demand stays slow
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
2SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD : SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Director Appointment/Resignation
3IRON MOUNTAIN INC : IRON MOUNTAIN : Acquires Lane Archive Technologies Limited, Expanding Operational Presence..
4ECOBANK GHANA LIMITED : ECOBANK GHANA : Chooses MFS Africa as Digital Payment Partner
5Globe Business enters data center JV with TechZone
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.