Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spring Real Estate Investment Trust : Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 12:42am EDT

For Main Board listed issuers

Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme listed under Chapter 20 of the Exchange Listing Rules (other than listed open-ended Collective Investment Scheme) on Movements in Units

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/03/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Scheme

Spring Real Estate Investment Trust

Date Submitted

01/04/2019

Stock Code

1426

I. Movements in Interests

No. of units

(1)

(2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,272,356,925

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

3,280,773

N/A

EGM approval date

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,275,637,698

N/A

For Main Board listed issuers

II. Details of Movements in Units

Unit Options (under Unit Option Schemes of the Scheme)

Particulars of unit

No. of new units in

option scheme

No. of new units in

Scheme which may

including EGM

Scheme issued

be issued pursuant

approval date

Movement during the month

during the month

thereto as at close of

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

pursuant thereto

the month

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Total

A. N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

For Main Board listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

units in

units in

Scheme

Scheme

which may

issued

be issued

Nominal value

during the

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

month

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

pursuant

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

For Main Board listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

units in

units in

Scheme

Scheme

which may

issued

be issued

Nominal value

during the

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

month

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

pursuant

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

thereto

month

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B. N/A

For Main Board listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

units in

units in

Scheme

Scheme

which may

issued

be issued

Amount at

during the

pursuant

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

month

thereto as at

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spring Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 04:41:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:22aDIGITAL GARAGE : VeriTrans Launches Credit Card Payment Services for Patent and Other Fee Payments to the Japan Patent Office
PU
01:22aMITSUI CHEMICALS : President's Message at the 2019 Initiation Ceremony (Summary)
PU
01:21aFLUXYS BELGIUM : Investments by Fluxys Belgium down in 2018
AQ
01:20aPanalpina postpones EGM
TE
01:20aPanalpina and DSV agree to join forces
TE
01:19aThe Okura Tokyo Starts Taking Reservations
BU
01:17aDSV A/S : 741 - Panalpina and agree to join forces
AQ
01:17aUBS : publishes agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 2 May 2019
PU
01:17aCHINA AOYUAN : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movem...
PU
01:16aNOVARTIS : adds clinical and preclinical anti-inflammatory programs to portfolio with acquisition of IFM Tre
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 31/3/2019
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea's burned out millennials choose YouTube over Sa..
3SUPER RETAIL GROUP LTD : SUPER RETAIL : Change of Directors Interest Notice
4ASALEO CARE LTD : ASALEO CARE : Completion of sale of Australian Consumer Tissue Business
5RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Announcement of Valuation Gain on Investment Securities
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About