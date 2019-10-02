Spring Real Estate Investment Trust : Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme

For Main Board listed issuers
Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme listed under Chapter 20 of the Exchange Listing Rules (other than listed open-ended Collective Investment Scheme) on Movements in Units
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/09/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
Name of Scheme
|
|
Spring Real Estate Investment Trust
|
Date Submitted
|
02/10/2019
|
|
|
|
Stock Code
|
|
1426
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Movements in Interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of units
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preceding month
|
1,282,297,186
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
1,282,297,186
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Main Board listed issuers
II. Details of Movements in Units
Unit Options (under Unit Option Schemes of the Scheme)
|
Particulars of unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new units in
|
|
option scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new units in
|
Scheme which may
|
|
including EGM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheme issued
|
|
be issued pursuant
|
|
approval date
|
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
thereto as at close of
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Granted
|
|
Exercised
|
|
Cancelled
|
|
Lapsed
|
pursuant thereto
|
|
the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
A. N/A
|
|
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of options (State currency)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Main Board listed issuers
Warrants to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
units in
|
|
|
|
|
|
units in
|
Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheme
|
which may
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
be issued
|
|
|
Nominal value
|
|
|
during the
|
pursuant
|
|
Currency
|
at close of
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
Description of warrants
|
of nominal
|
preceding
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
value
|
month
|
month
|
month
|
thereto
|
month
1. N/A
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
2.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
3.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
For Main Board listed issuers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
units in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
units in
|
Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheme
|
which may
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal value
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
|
at close of
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
Description of warrants
|
|
of nominal
|
|
preceding
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
value
|
|
month
|
month
|
|
month
|
thereto
|
month
|
|
4. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
Total B. N/A
For Main Board listed issuers
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
units in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
units in
|
Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheme
|
which may
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount at
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
pursuant
|
|
|
Currency of
|
close of
|
|
Converted
|
|
Amount at
|
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
|
amount
|
preceding
|
|
during the
|
|
close of the
|
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
Class and description
|
outstanding
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
thereto
|
month
|
|
1. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
2. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
3. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Spring Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 04:27:10 UTC