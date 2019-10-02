Log in
Spring Real Estate Investment Trust : Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme

10/02/2019 | 12:28am EDT

For Main Board listed issuers

Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme listed under Chapter 20 of the Exchange Listing Rules (other than listed open-ended Collective Investment Scheme) on Movements in Units

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/09/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Scheme

Spring Real Estate Investment Trust

Date Submitted

02/10/2019

Stock Code

1426

I. Movements in Interests

No. of units

(1)

(2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,282,297,186

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

EGM approval date

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,282,297,186

N/A

For Main Board listed issuers

II. Details of Movements in Units

Unit Options (under Unit Option Schemes of the Scheme)

Particulars of unit

No. of new units in

option scheme

No. of new units in

Scheme which may

including EGM

Scheme issued

be issued pursuant

approval date

Movement during the month

during the month

thereto as at close of

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

pursuant thereto

the month

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Total

A. N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

For Main Board listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

units in

units in

Scheme

Scheme

which may

issued

be issued

Nominal value

during the

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

month

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

pursuant

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

For Main Board listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

units in

units in

Scheme

Scheme

which may

issued

be issued

Nominal value

during the

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

month

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

pursuant

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

thereto

month

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B. N/A

For Main Board listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

units in

units in

Scheme

Scheme

which may

issued

be issued

Amount at

during the

pursuant

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

month

thereto as at

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spring Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 04:27:10 UTC
