Spring Real Estate Investment Trust : Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme

For Main Board listed issuers Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme listed under Chapter 20 of the Exchange Listing Rules (other than listed open-ended Collective Investment Scheme) on Movements in Units For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :30/09/2019 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Scheme Spring Real Estate Investment Trust Date Submitted 02/10/2019 Stock Code 1426 I. Movements in Interests No. of units (1) (2) Balance at close of preceding month 1,282,297,186 N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month N/A N/A EGM approval date N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,282,297,186 N/A

For Main Board listed issuers II. Details of Movements in Units Unit Options (under Unit Option Schemes of the Scheme) Particulars of unit No. of new units in option scheme No. of new units in Scheme which may including EGM Scheme issued be issued pursuant approval date Movement during the month during the month thereto as at close of (dd/mm/yyyy) Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed pursuant thereto the month 1. N/A ( / / ) 2. N/A ( / / ) 3. N/A ( / / ) Total A. N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency) N/A

For Main Board listed issuers Warrants to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new units in units in Scheme Scheme which may issued be issued Nominal value during the pursuant Currency at close of Exercised Nominal value month thereto as at Description of warrants of nominal preceding during the at close of the pursuant close of the (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value month month month thereto month 1. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / )

For Main Board listed issuers No. of new No. of new units in units in Scheme Scheme which may issued be issued Nominal value during the pursuant Currency at close of Exercised Nominal value month thereto as at Description of warrants of nominal preceding during the at close of the pursuant close of the (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value month month month thereto month 4. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total B. N/A

For Main Board listed issuers Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new units in units in Scheme Scheme which may issued be issued Amount at during the pursuant Currency of close of Converted Amount at month thereto as at amount preceding during the close of the pursuant close of the Class and description outstanding month month month thereto month 1. N/A Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 2. N/A Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. N/A Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / )

