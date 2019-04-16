Spring Real Estate Investment Trust : Proxy form for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 23 May 2019

(A Hong Kong collective investment scheme authorised under section 104 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance

(Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong))

(Stock code: 01426)

Managed by

Spring Asset Management Limited

PROXY FORM

FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 23 May 2019

I/We (Note 1) of being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2) units of and in Spring

Real Estate Investment Trust ("Spring REIT") hereby appoint (Note 3) of

or failing him/her, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING (Note 3) to act as my/our proxy/proxies to attend and act on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of unitholders of Spring REIT ("Unitholders") to be held at Room 2401-2, One Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong on Thursday, 23 May 2019 at 4:00 p.m. and at any adjournment thereof.

Dated the day of 2019

Unitholder's signature

Notes:

1.Full name(s) and address(es) are to be inserted in BLOCK letters.

2.Please insert the number of units registered in your name(s) or insert the number of units for this proxy. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the units in Spring REIT registered in your name(s).

3.A Unitholder entitled to attend at the Annual General Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) is entitled to appoint no more than two proxies to attend in its/his/her stead. Any Unitholder being a corporation may by resolution of its directors (or other governing body) authorise any person to act as its representative at any meeting of Unitholders and a person so authorised shall at such meeting be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the corporation as the corporation could exercise as if it were an individual Unitholder. The person appointed to act as proxy or corporate representative need not be a Unitholder. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting is preferred, please insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided and strike out the words "or, failing him/her, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING".

4.This proxy form must be in writing under the hand of you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under the common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised in accordance with its constitutional documents.

5.In order to be valid, this proxy form and any power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at Spring REIT's Unit Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Delivery of this proxy form shall not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) and, in such event, this proxy form shall be deemed to have been revoked.

6.Where there are joint registered Unitholders of a unit, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote (whether in person or by proxy) shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint registered Unitholders and for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the name stands in the register of Unitholders in respect of such unit.

7.Any alternation made to this proxy form must be initialed by the person who signs it.