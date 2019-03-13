Spring Statement 2019: No change on Digital Services Tax even as OECD meets to discuss fundamental change in Paris

Chris Sanger, EY's Head of Tax Policy, comments on the Digital Services Tax referenced by the Chancellor in today's Spring Statement:

'The Treasury website says: 'The Spring Statement doesn't include major tax or spending changes,' and this time it seems that the Chancellor may have held true to his ambition that 'these [changes] are made once a year at the Autumn Budget'.

'Whilst the contentious Digital Services Tax was namechecked in his speech in the House, the real debate on digital was being held at exactly the same time over the Channel at the OECD meeting in Paris. What the Chancellor did confirm in the Written Ministerial Statement is that the Government will publish summaries of responses to the consultation closed last month.

'So it looks like the UK is pushing ahead with this policy regardless of the external environment - something that might feel a bit familiar.'