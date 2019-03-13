Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Spring Statement 2019: No change on Digital Services Tax even as OECD meets to discuss fundamental change in Paris

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 12:24pm EDT

Chris Sanger, EY's Head of Tax Policy, comments on the Digital Services Tax referenced by the Chancellor in today's Spring Statement:

'The Treasury website says: 'The Spring Statement doesn't include major tax or spending changes,' and this time it seems that the Chancellor may have held true to his ambition that 'these [changes] are made once a year at the Autumn Budget'.

'Whilst the contentious Digital Services Tax was namechecked in his speech in the House, the real debate on digital was being held at exactly the same time over the Channel at the OECD meeting in Paris. What the Chancellor did confirm in the Written Ministerial Statement is that the Government will publish summaries of responses to the consultation closed last month.

'So it looks like the UK is pushing ahead with this policy regardless of the external environment - something that might feel a bit familiar.'

Disclaimer

Ernst & Young Global Limited published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 16:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41pBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
12:39pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : supports climate action by the University of Saskatchewan
PU
12:39pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : helps the wheat sector increase export market share
PU
12:35pBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
12:34pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE NUTRITION & : Chairman Roberts Holds CFTC Chair Nomination Hearing
PU
12:31pU.S. core capital goods orders rebound; inflation muted
RE
12:26pU.S. core capital goods orders rebound; inflation muted
RE
12:24pSPRING STATEMENT 2019 : No change on Digital Services Tax even as OECD meets to discuss fundamental change in Paris
PU
12:19pUNSSC UNITED NATIONS SYSTEM STAFF COLLEGE : Leading for the UN with UNWOMEN, UNFPA and UNSSC
PU
12:19pCHARLES COUNTY MD : March 12 Commissioners Meeting Update
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK would cut tariffs, have no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
3ADIDAS : Supply chain problems to slow Adidas' sales growth
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : How GE Built Up and Wrote Down $22 Billion in Assets
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : net sales rise 3%, 7% in local cur..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.