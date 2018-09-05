SpringWorks Therapeutics : Announces Appointment of Saqib Islam as Chief Executive Officer

SpringWorks Therapeutics, a clinical-stage rare disease and oncology
company focused on sourcing and developing innovative treatments for
underserved patient populations, today announced that the company’s
Board of Directors has appointed Saqib Islam as chief executive officer.
Mr. Islam, who previously served as chief financial and chief business
officer at SpringWorks Therapeutics, will also join the Board of
Directors.
“After a thorough and thoughtful search process, we are pleased to
appoint Saqib as SpringWorks Therapeutics’ inaugural CEO and a member of
our Board. Saqib has demonstrated exceptional leadership in building
SpringWorks and brings to bear a broad set of skills and experiences
that will enable our future success. With Saqib as CEO, we are extremely
well positioned to execute on our multiple initiatives to deliver
promising science to underserved patient populations,” said Daniel S.
Lynch, Executive Chairman of SpringWorks Therapeutics.
Mr. Islam has led SpringWorks Therapeutics’ key business operations and
strategic corporate planning activities since the company’s launch in
September 2017. He joined SpringWorks Therapeutics from Moderna
Therapeutics, where he served as chief business officer and oversaw
global strategic planning, corporate development and business
development. Prior to Moderna, Mr. Islam served as executive vice
president, chief strategy and portfolio officer at Alexion
Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Islam has over 25 years of international business
management experience and an extensive background in the healthcare
banking sector, having held managing director positions in the
investment banking divisions of Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse
Securities. He received a bachelor’s degree from McGill University and a
J.D. from Columbia Law School, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar.
“I joined SpringWorks Therapeutics because I saw a unique opportunity to
build a company centered around the ambition of developing
transformative medicines for severe diseases that do not currently have
a cure, starting with our two lead development programs for patients
with desmoid tumors and neurofibromatosis type 1, two rare and
devastating tumors,” said Mr. Islam. “I am honored to have the
opportunity to lead SpringWorks and am very pleased to have assembled an
experienced management team comprised of leaders who share our
mission-driven approach to serving patients, each of whom will play a
critical role in advancing and building upon the great work that has
been done thus far.”
Experienced Leadership Team
SpringWorks Therapeutics has built a team of highly talented executives
with deep industry experience and a proven track record in their
respective areas of expertise.
-
Jens Renstrup, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer: Dr. Renstrup
is responsible for developing and driving execution of the clinical
development programs and oversees medical affairs. He has extensive
experience building medical affairs organizations at pharmaceutical
and biotech companies, shaping early- to late-stage development
pipelines, and a proven track record accelerating time to market and
new drug approvals. Prior to joining SpringWorks Therapeutics, Dr.
Renstrup served as senior vice president and head of global medical
affairs at Alexion Pharmaceuticals and vice president and head of
global medical affairs at GSK Vaccines. Earlier in his career, Dr.
Renstrup served in progressive leadership positions at Merck & Co, and
he started his career at IPSEN Scandinavia A/S. Dr. Renstrup holds an
M.D. and specialist medical degree in anesthesiology and intensive
care medicine from the University of Copenhagen, as well as an MBA
from the Copenhagen Business School.
-
Badreddin Edris, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer: Dr. Edris is
responsible for corporate strategy, business development and capital
formation for the company. His professional experience spans private
and public equity investing, company formation and operations,
corporate and business development, and strategic and product planning
in the biotechnology industry. Prior to joining SpringWorks
Therapeutics, Dr. Edris was an investment and operating professional
on the private equity team at OrbiMed, where he was involved in deal
sourcing, evaluation and execution, as well as post-investment
strategic and operational support for biotechnology companies across a
range of therapeutic areas and stages of development. Dr. Edris also
co-founded and held operating roles at two OrbiMed portfolio
companies, Silverback Therapeutics (where he was chief business
officer) and Edgewise Therapeutics (where he was chief operating
officer). Before OrbiMed, Dr. Edris was a management consultant at
Bain & Company, where he collaborated with global pharmaceutical and
biotechnology companies on a range of strategic and operational
projects. Dr. Edris received his Ph.D. in genetics from Stanford
University, where he was an NSF research fellow.
-
L. Mary Smith, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Clinical Research and
Development: Dr. Smith is responsible for designing and running
the clinical development programs for SpringWorks Therapeutics. Prior
to joining SpringWorks Therapeutics, Dr. Smith was the executive vice
president of gene therapy at Bamboo Therapeutics, a wholly owned
subsidiary of Pfizer, where she led several key gene transfer programs
for rare genetic diseases. Prior to joining Bamboo, Dr. Smith was the
vice president of product development at United Therapeutics, with
responsibility for biological development in oncology, as well as
regenerative medicine and virology. Dr. Smith holds a Ph.D. in
microbiology/immunology from the University of New Hampshire and
received her post-doctoral training at Emory University.
-
Michael Greco, J.D., General Counsel and Secretary: Mr.
Greco is responsible for the company’s legal and compliance functions.
He is an experienced legal executive who previously served as senior
vice president of law and corporate secretary for Alexion
Pharmaceuticals. He joined Alexion shortly prior to the launch of
Alexion’s first and lead product and during his tenure assumed
positions of increasing responsibility in the company’s legal
department. In his most recent role, he was responsible for overseeing
corporate governance initiatives, public reporting and securities
compliance and corporate transactions. He was also responsible for
managing the legal department’s corporate, R&D, business development
and employment law legal teams. Prior to Alexion, Mr. Greco was a
corporate attorney at Wiggin and Dana LLP and Bingham McCutchen LLP
(now Morgan Lewis). Before law school, Mr. Greco served in the U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers. Mr. Greco received a J.D. from Suffolk
University Law School and a Bachelor of Science degree from the United
States Military Academy, West Point.
-
Lisa Sinclair, Head of Program and Alliance Management: Ms.
Sinclair is responsible for portfolio management and alliance
development with the company’s biopharmaceutical partners, including
the collaboration with Pfizer. Ms. Sinclair brings significant
experience in driving the delivery of medicines from IND through
approval in top-tier global biopharmaceutical companies and has a
proven track record of accelerating medicines to key decision points
in rare diseases. Prior to joining SpringWorks Therapeutics, she
served as vice president of R&D strategy, portfolio and project
management at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, where she led the development
and execution of the five-year R&D strategic plan across multiple
disease franchises and built portfolio and project management
capabilities that supported pipeline speed, growth and value. Prior to
Alexion, Ms. Sinclair was vice president of R&D portfolio and
performance at AstraZeneca, where she was accountable for transforming
global portfolio management across R&D and implemented R&D therapeutic
area planning, portfolio prioritization, resource management, and
performance metrics and analytics. Prior to AstraZeneca, she held
various roles of increasing responsibility at Pfizer. Ms. Sinclair
received a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of
Vermont.
-
Kim Diamond, Head of Communications and Investor Relations: Ms.
Diamond is responsible for the company’s internal and external
communications strategy and investor relations. She has significant
experience across the biopharmaceutical industry, including an
established track record of launching rare disease therapies and broad
therapeutic area expertise in oncology, hematology, nephrology,
neurology and metabolic disorders. Prior to joining SpringWorks
Therapeutics, Ms. Diamond served as executive director of corporate
communications at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, where she was responsible
for global external communications, including company reputation and
branding, global product launches, and digital communications. Prior
to Alexion, Ms. Diamond was director of corporate communications at
OSI Pharmaceuticals, and she also held roles of increasing
responsibility in the healthcare practice of Edelman earlier in her
career. Ms. Diamond received a bachelor’s degree from Middlebury
College.
About SpringWorks Therapeutics
SpringWorks Therapeutics is a clinical-stage rare disease and oncology
company focused on sourcing and developing innovative treatments for
underserved patient populations. The company was launched in September
2017 with $103M in Series A funding led by Orbimed, Bain Capital and
Pfizer. SpringWorks Therapeutics has rights to four clinical therapies
from Pfizer and has a strategic model that provides promising
investigational therapies a new avenue for development through a
collaborative approach with patient groups, academic collaborators,
investors and biopharmaceutical partners. SpringWorks Therapeutics’ most
advanced drug candidate, nirogacestat, is a gamma-secretase inhibitor
with Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. for the treatment of desmoid
tumors, a rare, non-metastatic tumor of connective tissue cells, which
can cause severe morbidity, pain and loss of function in children and
adults. The company’s MEK inhibitor, PD-0325901, is being studied as a
monotherapy for neurofibromatosis type 1 patients with plexiform
neurofibromas, a rare genetic disorder caused by NF1 gene mutations that
leads to growth of nervous system tumors. Clinical candidates in earlier
stages of development include a fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH)
inhibitor (PF-04457845) for CNS applications and senicapoc, a Gardos
Channel blocker, for hematologic conditions. For more information,
please visit www.springworkstx.com.
