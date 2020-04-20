Springbok Casino : Takes Players to Las Vegas With Latest Slot Launch

Vegas Lux gives players the chance to win big while enjoying the buzzing atmosphere of Sin City

It might not be possible to travel to Las Vegas right now, but South Africa’s favourite online casino, Springbok Casino, is bringing the bright lights of the Strip to its players via its latest slot launch, Vegas Lux.

Developed by Realtime Gaming, Vegas Lux takes players to the beating heart of Sin City, giving them the chance to potentially win big via the game’s dazzling features. This includes Wilds, Free Games and Multipliers, meaning players can win up to 1,320x their original bet.

When three or more Diamond symbols land anywhere on the reels, wins are multiplied by the total bet. If that wasn’t enough, up to 240 Free Games are awarded when five Free Games symbols land consecutively anywhere on the reels.

Each Free Games winning combination adds eight more Free Games. What’s more, if more than one combination per spins awards Free Games, the sum of all winnings from Free Games is awarded at once. Free Games are awarded until the count hits zero.

Vegas Lux will launch at Springbok Casino on 27 May and can be played via download, instant play and mobile.

Springbok Casino Manager, Daniel Van Wyke, said: “Las Vegas is the home of casino and even though players can’t visit the Strip in person right now, they can enjoy the buzzing atmosphere and dazzling lights of Sin City by playing Vegas Lux.

“The game is packed full of glitzy features that give players the chance to beat the house and win big while also having tremendous fun. This is one of my favourite new slot launches and I believe Springbok Casino players will love it too.”

