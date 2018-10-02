Log in
Springfield Properties : Annual report and notice of AGM 02.10.18

10/02/2018 | 07:43pm CEST

02 October 2018

Springfield Properties plc

("Springfield" or the "Company")

Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Springfield Properties (AIM: SPR), a leading housebuilder in Scotland offering private and affordable housing, announces that the annual report for the year ended 31 May 2018, notice of AGM and the associated form of proxy have today been posted to shareholders.

The AGM will be held at 1.00pm on 26 October 2018 at Laichmoray Hotel, Maisondieu Road, Elgin IV30 1QR.

Subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting, the final dividend announced on 18 September 2018, will be paid on 23 November 2018 to shareholders on the register at 9 November 2018. The ex-dividend date is 8 November 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries

Springfield Properties

Sandy Adam, Executive Chairman

+44 1343 552550

Innes Smith, Chief Executive Officer

N+1 Singer

Shaun Dobson, James Moat, Rachel Hayes

+4420 7496 3000

Luther Pendragon

Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury, Alexis Gore

+44 20 7618 9100

Disclaimer

Springfield Properties plc published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 17:42:05 UTC
