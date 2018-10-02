Springfield Properties : Annual report and notice of AGM 02.10.18

02 October 2018

Springfield Properties plc

("Springfield" or the "Company")

Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Springfield Properties (AIM: SPR), a leading housebuilder in Scotland offering private and affordable housing, announces that the annual report for the year ended 31 May 2018, notice of AGM and the associated form of proxy have today been posted to shareholders.

The AGM will be held at 1.00pm on 26 October 2018 at Laichmoray Hotel, Maisondieu Road, Elgin IV30 1QR.

Subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting, the final dividend announced on 18 September 2018, will be paid on 23 November 2018 to shareholders on the register at 9 November 2018. The ex-dividend date is 8 November 2018.

