Springfield Properties : Grant of Options 01.10.18

10/01/2018 | 12:27pm CEST

1 October 2018

Springfield Properties plc ("Springfield" or the "Company")

Grant of Options

Springfield Properties plc (AIM: SPR), a leading housebuilder in Scotland offering private and affordable housing, announces that, on 1 October 2018, the Company granted options over ordinary shares of 0.125 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Options") to certain PDMRs, pursuant to the Company Share Option Plan and Employee Share Option Plan (the "Plans"), the details of which are set out below:

Name

Role

Options

Innes Smith

Chief Executive Officer

257,142

Michelle Motion

Finance Director

129,795

All Options are exercisable at a price of 122.5 pence, being the closing share price on 28 September 2018, and vest on the third anniversary of their grant. The options are exercisable once vested for a 10-year period from the date of grant.

For further information, please contact:

Springfield Properties

Sandy Adam, Executive Chairman

+44 1343 552550

Innes Smith, Chief Executive Officer

N+1 Singer

Shaun Dobson, James Moat, Rachel Hayes

+4420 7496 3000

Luther Pendragon

Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury, Alexis Gore

+44 20 7618 9100

The following notifications are intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Article 19(3) of EU Regulation No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation).

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Innes Smith

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Springfield Properties plc

b)

LEI

21380026UDE3LKFSDP68

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.125 pence each ("Shares")

GB00BF1QPG26

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) 122.5p (exercise price)

Volume(s) 257,142

d)

Aggregated information

  • - Aggregated volume

  • - Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

01 October 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)Name

Michelle Motion

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Finance Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Springfield Properties plc

b)

LEI

21380026UDE3LKFSDP68

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.125 pence each ("Shares")

GB00BF1QPG26

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) 122.5p (exercise price)

Volume(s) 129,795

d)

Aggregated information

  • - Aggregated volume

  • - Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

01 October 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market

Disclaimer

Springfield Properties plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 10:26:04 UTC
