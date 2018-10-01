Springfield Properties : Grant of Options 01.10.18

1 October 2018

Springfield Properties plc ("Springfield" or the "Company")

Grant of Options

Springfield Properties plc (AIM: SPR), a leading housebuilder in Scotland offering private and affordable housing, announces that, on 1 October 2018, the Company granted options over ordinary shares of 0.125 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Options") to certain PDMRs, pursuant to the Company Share Option Plan and Employee Share Option Plan (the "Plans"), the details of which are set out below:

Name Role Options Innes Smith Chief Executive Officer 257,142 Michelle Motion Finance Director 129,795

All Options are exercisable at a price of 122.5 pence, being the closing share price on 28 September 2018, and vest on the third anniversary of their grant. The options are exercisable once vested for a 10-year period from the date of grant.

The following notifications are intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Article 19(3) of EU Regulation No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation).

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Innes Smith 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Springfield Properties plc b) LEI 21380026UDE3LKFSDP68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.125 pence each ("Shares") GB00BF1QPG26 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) 122.5p (exercise price) Volume(s) 257,142 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 01 October 2018 f) Place of the transaction Off market

