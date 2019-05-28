|
Springfield Properties : PDMR Share Purchase 28.05.2019
05/28/2019 | 03:39am EDT
28 May 2019
Springfield Properties plc
("Springfield" or the "Company")
PDMR Share Purchase
Springfield Properties plc (AIM:SPR), a leading housebuilder in Scotland offering private and affordable housing, announces that it has been notified that, on 24 May 2019, certain of the Directors of the Company and their PCAs purchased ordinary shares of 0.125 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 108.625 pence per Ordinary Share. Details of the respective purchases, together with total resultant shareholdings, are as follows:
|
Director
|
Number of shares
|
Resulting total interest in
|
% of total issued share
|
|
purchased
|
Ordinary Shares
|
capital
|
Sandy Adam*, Executive
|
27,450
|
43,808,322
|
45.5%
|
Chairman
|
|
|
|
Innes Smith**, Chief
|
11,400
|
1,202,428
|
1.2%
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
Michelle Motion, Chief
|
9,150
|
52,999
|
0.1%
|
Financial Officer
|
|
|
*Includes 9,150 Ordinary Shares purchased by Sandy Adam's wife, Anne Adam, and includes the holdings of Anne Adam, and The Adam Settlement Trust of which Sandy Adam's sons are beneficiaries. **Includes 11,400 Ordinary Shares purchased by Innes Smith's wife, Eilidh Smith, and includes the holdings of Eilidh Smith.
Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Forms below.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sandy Adam
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Executive Chairman
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
SPRINGFIELD PROPERTIES PLC
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
21380026UDE3LKFSDP68
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
|
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
|
|
been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of 0.125 pence each
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00BF1QPG26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
108.625 pence
|
|
18,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
24 May 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Anne Adam
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
PCA of Sandy Adam, Executive Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
SPRINGFIELD PROPERTIES PLC
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
21380026UDE3LKFSDP68
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
|
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
|
|
been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of
|
0.125 pence each
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00BF1QPG26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
108.625 pence
|
|
9,150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
24 May 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Michelle Motion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
SPRINGFIELD PROPERTIES PLC
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
21380026UDE3LKFSDP68
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
|
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
|
|
been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of
|
0.125 pence each
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00BF1QPG26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
-
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
108.625 pence
|
|
9,150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
24 May 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Eilidh Smith
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
PCA of Innes Smith, Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
SPRINGFIELD PROPERTIES PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
21380026UDE3LKFSDP68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
|
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
|
|
been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of
|
0.125 pence each
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00BF1QPG26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
108.625 pence
|
|
11,400
|
-
Aggregated information
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
24 May 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enquiries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Springfield Properties
|
|
|
|
|
Sandy Adam, Executive Chairman
|
|
+44
|
1343 552550
|
|
Innes Smith, Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N+1 Singer
|
|
|
|
|
Shaun Dobson, James Moat (Corporate Finance)
|
+44
|
20 7496 3000
|
|
Rachel Hayes (Corporate Broking)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Luther Pendragon
|
|
|
|
|
Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury, Alexis Gore
|
+44
|
20 7618 9100
|
|
|