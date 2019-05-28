Log in
News : Companies
Springfield Properties : PDMR Share Purchase 28.05.2019

05/28/2019 | 03:39am EDT

28 May 2019

Springfield Properties plc

("Springfield" or the "Company")

PDMR Share Purchase

Springfield Properties plc (AIM:SPR), a leading housebuilder in Scotland offering private and affordable housing, announces that it has been notified that, on 24 May 2019, certain of the Directors of the Company and their PCAs purchased ordinary shares of 0.125 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 108.625 pence per Ordinary Share. Details of the respective purchases, together with total resultant shareholdings, are as follows:

Director

Number of shares

Resulting total interest in

% of total issued share

purchased

Ordinary Shares

capital

Sandy Adam*, Executive

27,450

43,808,322

45.5%

Chairman

Innes Smith**, Chief

11,400

1,202,428

1.2%

Executive Officer

Michelle Motion, Chief

9,150

52,999

0.1%

Financial Officer

*Includes 9,150 Ordinary Shares purchased by Sandy Adam's wife, Anne Adam, and includes the holdings of Anne Adam, and The Adam Settlement Trust of which Sandy Adam's sons are beneficiaries. **Includes 11,400 Ordinary Shares purchased by Innes Smith's wife, Eilidh Smith, and includes the holdings of Eilidh Smith.

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Forms below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Sandy Adam

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

SPRINGFIELD PROPERTIES PLC

b)

LEI

21380026UDE3LKFSDP68

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 0.125 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GB00BF1QPG26

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

108.625 pence

18,300

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

n/a

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

24 May 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Anne Adam

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA of Sandy Adam, Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

SPRINGFIELD PROPERTIES PLC

b)

LEI

21380026UDE3LKFSDP68

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of

0.125 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GB00BF1QPG26

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

108.625 pence

9,150

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

n/a

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

24 May 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Michelle Motion

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

SPRINGFIELD PROPERTIES PLC

b)

LEI

21380026UDE3LKFSDP68

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of

0.125 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GB00BF1QPG26

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)

108.625 pence

9,150

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

n/a

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

24 May 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Eilidh Smith

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA of Innes Smith, Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

SPRINGFIELD PROPERTIES PLC

b)

LEI

21380026UDE3LKFSDP68

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of

0.125 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GB00BF1QPG26

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

108.625 pence

11,400

  1. Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

n/a

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

24 May 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Enquiries

Springfield Properties

Sandy Adam, Executive Chairman

+44

1343 552550

Innes Smith, Chief Executive Officer

N+1 Singer

Shaun Dobson, James Moat (Corporate Finance)

+44

20 7496 3000

Rachel Hayes (Corporate Broking)

Luther Pendragon

Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury, Alexis Gore

+44

20 7618 9100

Disclaimer

Springfield Properties plc published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 07:38:04 UTC
