Springfield Properties : PDMR Share Purchase 28.05.2019

28 May 2019

Springfield Properties plc

("Springfield" or the "Company")

PDMR Share Purchase

Springfield Properties plc (AIM:SPR), a leading housebuilder in Scotland offering private and affordable housing, announces that it has been notified that, on 24 May 2019, certain of the Directors of the Company and their PCAs purchased ordinary shares of 0.125 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 108.625 pence per Ordinary Share. Details of the respective purchases, together with total resultant shareholdings, are as follows:

Director Number of shares Resulting total interest in % of total issued share purchased Ordinary Shares capital Sandy Adam*, Executive 27,450 43,808,322 45.5% Chairman Innes Smith**, Chief 11,400 1,202,428 1.2% Executive Officer Michelle Motion, Chief 9,150 52,999 0.1% Financial Officer

*Includes 9,150 Ordinary Shares purchased by Sandy Adam's wife, Anne Adam, and includes the holdings of Anne Adam, and The Adam Settlement Trust of which Sandy Adam's sons are beneficiaries. **Includes 11,400 Ordinary Shares purchased by Innes Smith's wife, Eilidh Smith, and includes the holdings of Eilidh Smith.

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Forms below.