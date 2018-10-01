Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Springfield Properties : Public artwork installed at Dykes of Gray village

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 01:07am CEST

With art and design very much to the fore in Dundee following the opening of the new V&A museum, Scottish builders, Springfield Properties and Dundee City Council have teamed up with artist, Jeremy Cunningham, to install public artwork throughout Dykes of Gray village.

To celebrate the installation of the art, a BBQ was held for the Dykes of Gray community - complete with a demonstration from the artist and activities for children.

Springfield Properties Group Architectural Director, Mark Hamilton, has said:

'Together with Dundee City Council, we have a vision of creating a new place with it's own community just on the outskirts of the city. This is well on it's way to becoming a reality with over 130 homes occupied and a cafe due to open in the coming months - the public art is another piece of the jigsaw.

'Once complete, Dykes of Gray will have all the attributes of a traditional village. There will be a wide mix of homes from apartments to larger 4 bedroom homes, play parks, shops and other public spaces for the community.

'We were all really excited by the idea of public art for a new emerging community. Jeremy brought a lot of ideas to the table. We all loved his sketches of winged seeds, they speak of arrival, of putting down roots and growing. This is a really positive statement and reflects our aspirations for the village. People moving to Dykes of Gray, settling down in the village, starting a family and growing with the community.'

Planning Officer, John Gray who oversees public art for Dundee City Council has worked with Peebles based artist, Jeremy, on numerous projects in the past and has been instrumental in delivering the artwork. He said:

'Springfield understand they are building more than a housing development, they are creating a new village. I think they should be commended for their foresight in seeing beyond their role of the provision of housing. Springfield is building everything a new place would need and engaging with the people who are moving into their new properties to help grow the community that will live there long after Springfield have gone.

'By including public art, a sense of identity is created within the Dykes of Gray community. Jeremy has crafted a remarkable statement sculpture, benches and other stone carvings that are scattered around the village using the seeds theme throughout Dykes of Gray. It has been exciting to see the village grow as the new community moves in.'

Convener of Dundee City Council's City development Committee, Lynne Short, attended and unveiled the art for the community. She said:

'It may sound obvious but everyone has access to public art. It's not trapped in galleries or museums and is therefore free to fire the imagination, encourage thought and start conversations.

'It's great to see new public art at Dykes of Gray being added to the dozens of pieces all around Dundee, large and small that brighten the city.

'Public art belongs to the community and helps to make a place like Dykes of Gray village even more special.'

To engage the wider community in Dundee, with the support of Dundee City Council, Springfield has reached out to local schools and will be running sculpting workshops with Jeremy which will tie into the art curriculum. The first of the four workshops will take place at Baldragon Academy later this month.

Disclaimer

Springfield Properties plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 23:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:52aNIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : NSSMC and Mitsui to Invest in Robe River J/V Mine Development in Western Australia
PU
01:52aBOSS RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
01:46aTESLA : New Tesla chair must rein in CEO Musk at key moment
AQ
01:44aOROCOBRE LIMITED : appoints new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
PR
01:44aOROCOBRE LIMITED : appoints new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
AQ
01:42aORICA : Optimising drill and blast operations with the next generation BlastIQ™ digital platform
PU
01:37aHIROSE ELECTRIC : Wire-to-Board, Wire-to-Wire Signal Connectors
PU
01:37aNEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
01:32aRNO : Signs 12 Year Licensing Agreement with USA’s Largest Medical Cannabis Operator.
PU
01:32aATLAS IRON : Notice of Variation of Offer
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's SEC deal provides ammunition for U.S. probe, investor lawsuits
2HUSKY ENERGY INC. : HUSKY ENERGY : Canada's Husky Energy offers to buy MEG Energy in $5 billion deal
3OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director ORE ASX Release_Appoi..
4VISTEON CORP : VISTEON : Showcases Cockpit Electronics Technology to Support Electric Vehicles at EVS31 in Jap..
5NEWELL BRANDS : NEWELL BRANDS : 12.7 Million Aussies Experiencing a Coffee Faux Pas

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.