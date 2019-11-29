Sprint Black Friday Deals for 2019: List of iPhone, Galaxy, iPad & Apple Watch Deals Released by Deal Stripe

Here’s a list of the best Sprint Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals available right now, including Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 XR, iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy Note10, Galaxy S10 & Galaxy S9 smartphone sales

Here’s our expert pick of the best Sprint Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals, reviewed and published by the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales team at Deal Stripe.

Best Sprint deals:

Sprint offers consumers with more flexible methods of upgrading to a newer cell phone model. Apart from new customer deals for getting the latest Apple iPhone 11 series and other flagship smartphones, they also have Switch to Sprint deals where customers can bring an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 or any other phone from another carrier. It is possible to add more devices such as an Apple Watch or iPad to a Sprint account, as well.

Sprint is one of the top four cell phone service providers. They offer generally cheaper plans compared to other telecoms. Customers can get an iPhone 8, X, XS, XR, or 11 or a smartphone from Samsung like the Galaxy S10, S9, or Note10 at a less expensive plan with the same benefits and features. Other products offered by Sprint include the Apple Watch, iPad, Galaxy Tab, Mophie Stream Pad and Tylt Wireless Vent Mount. These devices can be purchased with additional savings through new customer deals and switch to Sprint deals.

