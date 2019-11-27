Log in
Sprint, Boost Mobile, AT&T & Verizon Wireless Black Friday 2019 Deals: Best Smartphone Deals Rated by Consumer Walk

11/27/2019 | 08:21pm EST

Save on cellular phone and plan deals during Black Friday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, Straight Talk and Boost Mobile deals

Searching for the top cell phone and Internet plan deals for Black Friday 2019? Deal reviewers at Consumer Walk have published their list of the best Straight Talk, Sprint, Verizon, Boost Mobile and AT&T deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.

Best Sprint deals:

Best Verizon deals:

Best AT&T deals:

Best Boost Mobile & Straight Talk deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Black Friday home page. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

All of the top carriers -- Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile -- offer attractive promotions during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping holidays. Current cellular subscribers and new customers can both upgrade to the latest smartphone models such as the Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Google Pixel 4. More telecommunications companies such as MetroPCS, Cricket Wireless, Boost Mobile, Xfinity and Straight Talk also have their own special offers during this time.

What percentage discounts do retailers give on Black Friday? Both online stores and retail outlets offer discounts on items during Black Friday. These deals typically offer discounts from 20% up to 50% off across a variety of product categories.

Better deals and greater convenience push more shoppers into completing their Black Friday purchases on the web rather than in-store. A report from CNBC noted that e-commerce revenue during Black Friday went up by 23.6% in 2018 compared to the previous year.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
