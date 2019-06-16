Log in
Sprint Shareholder Litigation: Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

06/16/2019 | 06:22am EDT

BOSTON, June 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a Boston based securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, reminds shareholders that it has filed a securities fraud class action against Sprint Corporation (“Sprint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: S) and certain of its officers alleging violations of the federal securities laws.

The lawsuit which was filed in the Southern District of New York charges that Sprint misled shareholders by misrepresenting the number of net postpaid subscriber additions in its Form 10-Q for the period ending December 31, 2018. Sprint later admitted that its Form 10-Q disclosures were “incomplete” and that the reported net subscriber increase included those offered “free lines.”

If you purchased Sprint shares between January 31, 2019 and April 16, 2019 and wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 21, 2019. As a member of the class, you may seek to file a motion to serve as a lead plaintiff or take no action and remain an absent class member. If you wish to become involved in the litigation or have questions about your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP at (617) 398-5660, by email at info@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/sprint.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
(617) 398-5660 phone
info@blockesq.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
