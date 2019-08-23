Log in
SprintRay :, Inc. Expands Resin Portfolio with Biocompatible, Model 3D Printing Resins

08/23/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

Today, SprintRay is proud to announce the expansion of its 3D printing resin portfolio with four new FDA-compliant dental 3D printing resins and new model resins. These new resins strengthen SprintRay’s materials portfolio, offering similar or superior performance to their brand-name competitors at a reduced cost. This new lineup of resins will improve performance and choice in dental 3D printing.

The new biocompatible materials are:

  • SprintRay Splint
  • SprintRay Surgical Guide 2
  • SprintRay Try-In
  • SprintRay IDB

The new model resins are:

  • Die & Model Tan
  • Die & Model Gray

“With these resins, doctors can design, print, and place final dental parts for treatment in a single day,” said James Lobsenz, Director of Marketing at SprintRay, about the announcement. “Biocompatible materials are the future of dental 3D printing, and these new resins offer the best value for money on the market. They are the next step in our mission to make 3D printing easy and accessible to dental professionals. Our model resins offer improved speed and accuracy, to further improve the productivity of in-office 3D printing.”

The arrival of these biocompatible and model resins closely coincides with the shipping of the first SprintRay Pro 3D printers, which SprintRay announced in November of last year. The resins, which are developed and tested on SprintRay’s own printers, are designed to offer best-in-class printing speed, mechanical properties, and materials workability for existing SprintRay hardware customers.

In addition to the new model and biocompatible offerings, SprintRay is also releasing Castable 2, a wax-based resin used for casting copings and other substructures.

SprintRay intends to continue innovation in the dental materials space. In addition to the optimization of current materials for speed and accuracy, expect to see all-new resins continuously added to SprintRay’s growing lineup.


© Business Wire 2019
