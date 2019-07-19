Sprott Completes Reorganization of Sprott Gold Miners ETF and Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in Order to Offer Investors Lower Fees and Greater Support

TORONTO, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Asset Management LP ("Sprott" or “the Company”) and ALPS Distributors, Inc. announced today that, effective as of the close of business on July 19, 2019, the Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: SGDM) and the Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: SGDJ), each a series of ALPS ETF Trust, have been reorganized into newly-created exchange-traded funds of the Sprott ETF Trust (each a “Fund” and together “the Funds”) in a tax-free transaction (the Reorganization).



“We are pleased with the overwhelming investor support for this Reorganization. As a result, the Sprott Gold Miners ETFs will offer investors some of the lowest fees in the category,” said John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management LP. “In addition, investors will benefit from greater integration into the Sprott organization and support from our client service, sales and marketing teams.”

This is a summary of the key changes that will result from the Reorganization:

The Reorganization will result in lower expense ratios for each Fund, for a period of at least two years;

Sprott will replace ALPS Advisors, Inc. (“ALPS”) as the investment adviser to each Fund, with ALPS shifting to the role of sub-adviser;

The investment objective and principal investment strategies will remain very similar for each Fund, but the underlying indices will change;

Shareholders will not experience any adverse tax consequences or transactions costs as a result of the Reorganizations; and

Each Fund will be closer aligned to the Sprott organization, a leading global and well-recognized precious metal and mining advisory firm, with access to new potential investors through Sprott’s distribution platforms.

“The Reorganization is timely, given the renewed investor interest in precious metals and gold mining stocks. The Funds will continue to utilize customized factors-based indexes that are designed to outperform passive market cap-weighted offerings,” added Mr. Ciampaglia.

For additional information about the Funds or to receive free copies of the Funds’ prospectus, SAI or other documents, shareholders may visit http://www.SprottETFs.com or call 1.888.622.1813.

About Sprott

Sprott is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. Through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia, the Company is dedicated to providing investors with best-in-class investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Alternative Asset Management and Private Resource Investments. The Company also operates Merchant Banking and Brokerage businesses in both Canada and the US. Sprott is based in Toronto with offices in New York, Carlsbad and Vancouver and its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:SII). For more information, on Sprott ETFs please visit www.sprottetfs.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services. For more information, visit www.ssctech.com .

About ALPS Distributors, Inc.

ALPS Distributors, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. With over $14 billion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2019), the firm provides access to asset classes and boutique asset managers in real assets, alternatives, thematic/factor and fixed income through both ETF and open-end mutual fund structures. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com .

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, which contains this and other information please contact your financial professional or call 1.888.622.1813. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF and Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the Funds on a secondary market. Only market makers or “authorized participants” may trade directly with the Funds, typically in blocks of 50,000 shares.

The Funds are not suitable for all investors. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs including the loss of money. The Funds are considered non-diversified and can invest a greater portion of assets in securities of individual issuers than a diversified fund. As a result, changes in the market value of a single investment could cause greater fluctuations in share price than would occur in a diversified fund.

The Funds are concentrated in the gold and silver mining industry. As a result, the Funds are sensitive to changes in, and their performance will depend to a greater extent on, the overall condition of the gold and silver mining industry. Also, gold and silver mining companies are highly dependent on the price of gold and silver bullion. These prices may fluctuate substantially over short periods of time so a Fund’s Share price may be more volatile than other types of investments.

Funds that emphasize investments in small/mid cap companies will generally experience greater price volatility. Funds investing in foreign and emerging markets will also generally experience greater price volatility. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs including the loss of money.

Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses.

ETFs are considered to have continuous liquidity because they allow for an individual to trade throughout the day.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the Distributor for The Sprott Gold Miners ETF and The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF.

Investor contact information:

Glen Williams

Managing Director

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

(416) 943-4394

gwilliams@sprott.com

Media contact information:

Dan Gagnier / Jeff Mathews

Gagnier Communications

(646) 569-5897

sprott@gagnierfc.com