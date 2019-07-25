Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sprout Social appoints technology industry veterans Karen Walker and Steve Collins to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

CHICAGO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprout Social, Inc., an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software serving more than 20,000 customers globally, has appointed Karen Walker and Steve Collins to their board of directors, effective July 16, 2019, as it expands its platform and market leadership.

"Karen and Steve are remarkable executives and we're thrilled to add them to the Sprout team," said Justyn Howard, CEO of Sprout Social. "Their experience and expertise will further our ability to provide world-class solutions for our customers as they navigate the transformation of the customer experience to social channels."

Karen Walker is the Chief Marketing Officer for Cisco where she has served as a marketing executive for the past 10 years. Karen sits on the board of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and was named a Top 10 Global CMO by Forbes (2017, 2019). She's an inspiring advocate for innovation in marketing and marketing technology as well as women in technology and leadership.

Steve Collins is an accomplished finance executive and director in the technology industry who served as CFO for ExactTarget and NAVTEQ, as well as board positions with Shopify, Mulesoft, Instructure and others.

Karen and Steve join Jason Kreuziger (Goldman Sachs), Peter Barris (New Enterprise Associates) and executives Justyn Howard (CEO) and Aaron Rankin (CTO) on Sprout Social's board of directors.

About Sprout Social
Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, and advocacy solutions to more than 20,000 brands and agencies. Sprout's suite of solutions supports every aspect of a cohesive social program and enables organizations of all sizes to extend their reach, amplify their brand and create the kind of real connection with their consumers that drives their businesses forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprout-social-appoints-technology-industry-veterans-karen-walker-and-steve-collins-to-board-of-directors-300891193.html

SOURCE Sprout Social, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:31pMEREDITH : EatingWell Partners With The International Food Information Council Foundation For The 2019 Future Of Food Summit
PR
02:30pMODERN SOFTWARE PODCAST : New Relic CRO Erica Schultz on What Our Customers Care About
PU
02:30pZUORA : Subscription Economy News – Week of 7/22/2019
PU
02:30pFOXTONS : Company Secretary Change
PU
02:30pZUORA : 5 Trends Driving End of Ownership and Growth of Subscription Economy
PU
02:30pSklar Kirsh Expands Real Estate Practice With Attorney Angel Wou
BU
02:26pNEW AGE METALS : Announces Private Placement
AQ
02:25pCalifornia, four automakers defy Trump, agree to tighten emissions rules
RE
02:25pVALMONT INDUSTRIES : Utility Brings Proven Solar Tracker Technology to North American Market
PU
02:25pBOYD GAMING : Fremont Hotel and Casino Guest Scores $114,307 Dragon Wheel® Jackpot
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group