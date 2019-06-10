Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Spurs defender Rose uncertain over future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 04:49am EDT
Champions League Final - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

(Reuters) - Danny Rose is well aware of the speculation linking him with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur but while the defender says nothing has been decided about his future he is well prepared to deal with whatever comes next.

Rose, who joined Spurs from Leeds United in 2007, is contracted to the Premier League club until 2021 and featured in 37 games in all competitions this season.

The 28-year-old acknowledged that the club's policy on senior players may see him on the transfer list.

"I don't know what the future holds now. I know my age and I know how the club's run in terms of if you get to a certain age they might look to ship you on," Rose told Sky Sports.

"It has been no secret that my name has been mentioned quite a few times in terms of players moving on and I'll be just sitting tight over the next few weeks and just seeing what happens. Either way I'm prepared for whatever happens."

Despite not signing any players in the last two transfer windows, Spurs reached their first Champions League final where they lost to Liverpool, a game Rose started.

"This season I've played quite a bit, it's been really good," he added. "I'm proud of what I've done individually and I'm over the moon about what the club has achieved as well.

"There have been some difficulties -- no signings, playing at Wembley (while White Hart Lane was renovated) and I think the club and players have shown great character.

"We're in a good position for next season now and we'll be raring to go because the final in Madrid was an unbelievable experience and it's one I'd love to experience again."

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18aOil steady with supply tight, but U.S.-China trade war threatens demand
RE
05:18aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Emission Monitoring Systems Market worth $4.44 billion by 2025 with a growing CAGR of 9.3%
PU
05:18aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : FDI Post US$586 Million Net Inflows in March 2019 & Reach US$1.9 Billion in First Quarter 2019
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aGlobal stocks climb on trade, rate cut optimism; yuan falters
RE
05:13aBANK INDONESIA : emphasises the Importance of Continuing Financial Sector Reforms to Maintain Macroeconomic Stability
PU
05:13aAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : Approves First Investment in Nepal
PU
05:08aTURBODEN S P A : Global Petroleum Show
PU
05:01aNextbase, World's Leading Dash Cam Manufacturer Launches in Canada
GL
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FERGUSON PLC : FERGUSON : third-quarter revenue misses estimates on slowing U.S. growth
2METSO : METSO : Finland's Metso buys Canada's McCloskey for $317 million
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan spar over governance reforms as tie-up strains worsen
4LOXAM : SAS Announces a Recommended Public Cash Tender Offer for Ramirent Plc Shares
5RAYTHEON : RAYTHEON : United Technologies, Raytheon to create $120 billion aerospace and defence giant

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About