Sputtering Equipment Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Use of Piezoelectric Mems to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/17/2020 | 11:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the sputtering equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 528 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005405/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global sputtering equipment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing use of piezoelectric mems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, cycling nature of the semiconductor industry might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Sputtering Equipment Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Sputtering Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • Semiconductor
  • Solar Energy
  • Display
  • Data Storage
  • Others

Geographic segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30391

Sputtering Equipment Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sputtering equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • Sputtering Equipment Market size
  • Sputtering Equipment Market trends
  • Sputtering Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies emerging applications of sputtering equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the sputtering equipment market growth during the next few years.

Sputtering Equipment Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sputtering equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Applied Material, Canon, INTEVAC, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES and ULVAC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the sputtering equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Sputtering Equipment Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sputtering equipment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the sputtering equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the sputtering equipment market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sputtering equipment market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
