Spyglass Connected Solutions Releases AI-Driven Manufacturing Visual Inspection Solution

Spyglass
Connected Solutions, Inc, the AI and industrial IoT (IIoT) software
company, announced the release of Spyglass
Visual Inspection today. Spyglass Visual Inspection harnesses the
power of artificial intelligence, IIoT, and computer image recognition
to help manufacturers improve product quality while significantly
reducing the costs associated with defects.
Achieving Rapid Time to Value
Spyglass Visual Inspection is a rapid time-to-value QA optimization
solution for manufacturers of any scale. It is powered by Microsoft
Azure and was created to aid manufacturers in:
-
Quickly and accurately detecting manufacturing defects so that action
can be taken to reduce waste and improve customer satisfaction.
-
Driving continuous quality improvement by enabling greater visibility
with a bird’s eye view of product quality across multiple lines or
facilities so manufacturers can proactively improve processes.
-
Using predictive analytics to improve quality processes and perform
root cause analysis.
-
Implementing and ramping up quickly ensuring a rapid return on
investment.
-
Extending the value of existing industrial vision systems in which
manufacturers have already made investments. Spyglass Visual
Inspection uses AI to augment those systems providing greater
precision in defect detection and classification.
Taking a lean approach to AI
“With the launch of Spyglass Visual Inspection, manufacturers can use a
lean approach to implementing AI and IIoT technologies so that they can
control costs and gain value at every stage,” said Philip Morris, CEO
and Co-founder of Spyglass. “We believe in the value of starting small,
thinking big, and going fast as the path to achieving the most
significant return. We are excited to launch Spyglass Visual Inspection,
in partnership with Microsoft and our customers, to ensure that
manufacturers of all sizes can intelligently minimize defects and reduce
costs. Our foundational customer, a global glass manufacturer, will
achieve over $1 million dollars in quarterly savings with Spyglass
Visual Inspection and Microsoft Azure – that’s a significant impact to
the bottom line.”
Getting Started
Manufacturers can get started with Spyglass Visual Inspection with a low
cost four-week Proof of Value program. During the program, the team at
Spyglass determines the unique defect detection accuracy requirements
that deliver value to the manufacturer and trains the AI model
accordingly. Manufacturers will be able to determine the immediate
impact to their product quality initiatives and better understand the
potential cost savings to be gained. To learn more, go to www.spyglassinc.com/spyglass-visual-inspection.
About Spyglass Connected Solutions
Spyglass is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IIoT (Industrial
Internet of Things) software company. Spyglass was launched in 2018 by
the leadership team at Mariner
– a 20-year Microsoft Gold Data Analytics Partner. Spyglass is rooted in
data and the power of data to help manufacturers gain more insights and
make better decisions. Spyglass solutions are unique because they were
created specifically to solve the two biggest barriers to AI and IoT
adoption for manufacturers: excessive cost and access to infrastructure.
Spyglass is a lean approach to AI and IoT – starting small, thinking
big, and going fast.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005027/en/