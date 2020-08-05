Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Spyine Releases Special iPhone Monitoring for Parents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 06:30am EDT

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Spyine, a well-established phone monitoring application, rolled out a new parental monitoring feature for its users recently. The iPhone Parental Monitoring feature helps track the iPhone activities and is expected to solve the biggest problem of parents.

Spyine for Android Dashboard

SHENZHEN, China, Aug 05, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Spyine, a well-established phone monitoring application, rolled out a new parental monitoring feature for its users recently. The iPhone Parental Monitoring feature helps track the iPhone activities and is expected to solve the biggest problem of parents.

The advancement in technology has introduced several useful tools and applications to the world. The latest addition to this list is the new feature offered by a phone monitoring solution in their announcement.

This feature focuses on providing a reliable way to monitor any iPhone remotely. Parents always find it challenging to keep an eye on their children's activities. This feature should help them keep an eye on them, ensuring they are safe from the internet Frauds.

About Spyine

Spyine is a phone monitoring platform introduced as a complete solution for employers and parents. With different features to monitor web activities, Spyine is widely used by the parents, employees, and partners.

After this launch, they have released a statement: "No matter how much you keep an eye on your children, they will find a way to do what they want. Our new feature is designed for the parents to monitor their children and keep them safe from never-ending digital crimes. The application has an easy to use interface that works for parents with no technical knowledge."

The company is confident in its new feature and claims that the corporate world can also use it. According to them, it is a useful feature for organizations who are worried about their employees and company data.

Most of the organizations believe that the cause behind the decreasing productivity of their employees relates to their mobile phones. The parental feature by Spyine has provided an easy solution to the companies to keep an eye on their employees.

Before this update, the application was limited to location tracking and call logs. However, now they can monitor the web activities to ensure that their data is safe with their employees.

There is also an improvement in the location tracking feature. Parents or organizations can now get the live location of the tracked device right from their online account.

The main reason behind the need for this feature is increasing cybercrimes. Every day, you can find thousands of cybercrimes including teenagers, on the internet. Additionally, the excessive use of mobile phones can impact their studies and social life as well.

Many parents have expressed their concerns about this problem. However, this new iPhone Parental Monitoring feature may come out as a rescue for them.

From tracking their browser history to knowing their exact location, this feature has everything needed to ensure their children's safety. The feature is already used by thousands of its users and has worked perfectly for them.

Spyine is in talks to roll out an exclusive feature for the organizations to protect their data and improve their employee's productivity. However, the parental control feature has worked just as great for the organizations as well.

To find out more about Spyine iPhone monitoring solutions, visit the website: https://spyine.com/iphone-parental-monitoring-app.html.

To see Spyine in action, view the demo: https://i.spyine.com/demo/dashboard.html.

Main website: https://spyine.com/.

Disclaimer: use of product intended only for use where legal to do so.

News Source: Spyine

Related link: https://spyine.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/spyine-releases-special-iphone-monitoring-for-parents/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:55aIndian shares end flat; metal stocks gain
RE
06:40aMid America Mortgage’s Kara Lamphere Named 2020 HW Woman of Influence
SE
06:37aTMK : digitizes its system for operational management of production
PU
06:32aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : MIFT and IFAD leaders sign an agreement
PU
06:30aTop of Mind’s SurefireCRM Named Product of the Year at 2020 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards
SE
06:30aSpyine Releases Special iPhone Monitoring for Parents
SE
06:21aOil prices at five-month high on big drop in U.S. crude stocks
RE
06:18aOil prices at five-month high on big drop in U.S. crude stocks
RE
05:45aBlue-State Tax Break Becomes a Flashpoint in Coronavirus-Relief Bill
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Trump's bid for a piece of Microsoft-TikTok deal could spur legal action
2BARCLAYS PLC : Britain's banks brace for $22 billion loan losses as outlook darkens
3BMW AG : BMW losses almost $800 million as sales slide during lockdowns
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney Posts First Loss Since 2001
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Levandowski gets 18 months in prison for stealing Google files

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group