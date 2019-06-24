Squabble™ Launches Mobile App on Android and iOS, Redefines Small Claims for America

Squabble:

Who: Squabble International, Inc., former Apple CMO, Chuck Berger What: Squabble International, Inc. launches mobile app that enables the average person to amicably settle their small claims disputes through a simple, streamlined mobile application. Where: Apple App Store and Google Play When: June 24th, 2019 Why: The civil justice system simply takes too long and costs too much. The Small Claims arena, in particular, is archaic and out-of-sync with a world in which one now carries out important life tasks on their smartphone. As a consequence, each year, millions of legal disputes are put aside, for fear of time and monetary commitment.

Squabble™ provides a time-efficient and cost-effective way to settle disputes digitally, thereby revolutionizing our relationship with the legal industry. Squabble’s patent-pending digital mediation and e-file facilitation platform enables individuals to resolve their disputes in a manner that better reflects the pace and innovation of modern commerce. Crowd-sourced “Certified Squabble Mediators™” (“CSMs”) liaising between parties to resolve financial disputes cut down the required time and cost to allow for a vast marketplace to be brought to light. In the event a dispute is unable to be settled, either party may “Squash™” their Squabble, auto-filing in court with the tap of a button. Squabble is the first ever app of its kind and will redefine small claims for America.

