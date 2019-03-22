Square : 4 Steps for Launching Your Facebook Business Page

There are over 1.3 billion people on Facebook, so it's a place where your business should have a presence. But building a Facebook page for your business may seem like a daunting task. It needs to resonate with your target audience, showcase your brand's capabilities, and lend itself to growing your community.

Like most things in life, tackling your business's Facebook strategy is something you'll feel more confident about when you start with a clear, concise plan. Here are four steps to create and execute your plan with confidence.

Get Started with Square Email Marketing Email marketing software that turns occasionals into regulars Get Started

1. Set clear goals.

Before you start thinking about what and when to publish, you need to establish goals for your Facebook Business Page. Think about what you want your page to accomplish. Do you want to create a community or engage people with your brand? Or do you want to drive consumers to your website or into your store? Maybe your goal is just to get into a regular posting cadence.

Once you have a goal, you need to identify how you will measure success. This creates a North Star for content creation and promotional strategies.

Here are some of the different types of goals you might think about and how you might measure them:

Community : How many page Likes do you want to acquire by the end of the month, quarter, or year?

: How many page Likes do you want to acquire by the end of the month, quarter, or year? Consumer engagement : What percentage of post viewers do you want to engage (Like, comment, or share) with your content, or how much engagement per post are you aiming for?

: What percentage of post viewers do you want to engage (Like, comment, or share) with your content, or how much engagement per post are you aiming for? Web traffic : Do you want to drive visits to your business's website through your Facebook Page? If so, how many visits should you aim for per week, month, or quarter?

: Do you want to drive visits to your business's website through your Facebook Page? If so, how many visits should you aim for per week, month, or quarter? Cadence: How many pieces of content do you want to publish on your page each week? (Remember to go for quality over quantity.)

2. Identify how your target audience uses Facebook.

After setting clear goals, it's time to think about how your target audience will interact with your Facebook Page. Will they use it to stay in the loop about business promotions? Will they want to share your posts containing exciting announcements with their Facebook friends? Is it likely that customers will message your business with questions via Facebook Messenger?

Make a list of these potential actions, then optimize your plan based on how they'll interact with your page. You might rethink your goal, for instance, based on how you think people will use your page and/or content.

3. Use your page to establish your brand identity.

Think of your Facebook Business Page as a landing page that can help educate new community members and potential customers about your business - much like your website. These design elements can make your brand's purpose clear and concise.

Avatar : This is equivalent to your profile photo that users see first (potentially before they even visit your page). Choose an image (360 x 360 pixels) with a recognizable logo for your business and that prominently showcases your business name.

: This is equivalent to your profile photo that users see first (potentially before they even visit your page). Choose an image (360 x 360 pixels) with a recognizable logo for your business and that prominently showcases your business name. Cover photo: Select a landscape photo (828 x 466 pixels) that paints a picture of what your business offers. This helps users understand right away what your business is all about.

About section: Share details about your business to paint a picture of what you are. Edit the About section to include your mission, business category, contact and customer support details, and other important information. And make sure you include your correct address so customers know where to find you.

4. Introduce yourself.

Once you're live, make sure you greet current and potential community members by sharing a very human hello. Without an establishing post, your page looks unfinished and inactive. A short and sweet greeting lets users know your Facebook Page is open for business.

Related Articles

How to Define and Analyze Your Target Market

How Often Should Your Business Publish on Facebook?

How to Create a Sustainable Facebook Content Plan