Square : 9 Restaurant Business Blogs to Keep You in the Know

03/13/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

If you're running a restaurant, seeking advice from mentors and colleagues is always a help, but sometimes you want to read about how others have dealt with a challenge you're currently facing or learn a new idea from restaurateurs you've never met.

We've compiled a list of nine restaurant business blogs that can help you fix any problems that arise and show you some new tricks to help your business grow.

Full Service at Full Speed

Gourmet Marketing

If you're looking for inspiration on how to better market your restaurant, add Gourmet Marketing to your daily reading list. The blog is a complement to a full-service marketing agency's services, and it gives you tips on how to wow customers and news on the latest menu upgrades at large restaurants.

Eater

Favorite Eater's website for the latest industry trends and news. Eater's target audience is foodies and the customer, but reading the most popular articles on the blog can give you a heads-up on any emerging trends.

The Restaurant Expert

In your quest to become one yourself, read David Scott Peter's The Restaurant Expert for advice and insight into how to measure labor costs, lower your food costs, and overall use data to improve your business.

OpenTable

At the core of OpenTable's business is letting diners make reservations free at their favorite restaurants. The company's blog explores trends in the industry and restaurant reviews. See the Instagram-worthy cocktails your competitors are serving and get some new ideas for your restaurant.

Modern Restaurant Management

This blog focuses on tips and advice on how to run the business side of your restaurant. Articles range from tips for training your new staff to how to use Instagram stories to increase business.

The Rail

The Rail helps you navigate tricky situations and shares tips for bringing in more business. Get advice about responding to negative reviews of your restaurant, and insights into how technology is transforming restaurant loyalty programs. The articles have a fresh perspective on industry trends and show you how to implement these practices in your own business.

Restaurant Den

This blog is full of ideas on how to better market your restaurant regardless of your niche. Find out how to create a buzz about your locale, reduce employee turnover, and increase customer engagement with social media.

Uncorkd

This booze-centric blog covers everything from seasonal and holiday marketing ideas to industry-specific news, all in one weekly hit. Uncorkd also gives tips on how servers can upsell wine to customers and how to get the most out of Restaurant Week.

Inpoli

Inpoli is a leading hiring platform for the restaurant and food industry. Follow its blog for hiring trends, interviews with other top leaders in the industry, and tips on how to improve the culture in your kitchen.

Disclaimer

Square Inc. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 17:38:01 UTC
