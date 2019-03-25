Square : How to Create a Great Customer Experience

Customer interaction plays a big role in a company's success. If a customer has a bad experience with an employee, there's a strong possibility that the customer doesn't come back. It's important to make sure company values translate into positive customer interactions at all times.

We've compiled a list of tips to help build successful customer interactions with your company.

Make the first impression a good one

Most people think first impressions are made the moment a customer interacts with a company employee in person or over the phone. When you think about it, a customer's first impression of a company can happen as early as their first visit to the website or first interaction with you on social media. Everything from name to logo and colors can tell customers what to expect. How do you want customers to feel when they check out your site? How do you want them to feel when they speak to your employees or walk into your store? It's important to think early and hard about the type of positive interactions you want customers to experience, and make sure those are present in all aspects of your business.

Usability

Is your website design as user friendly as it could be? Are customers having difficulties navigating the site to get the information and results they want? Spend time on your website as if you were a customer. Do some troubleshooting to get to know the site's ins and outs, and the points where customers may struggle. Figuring out how to create the most user-friendly site adds lots of positive points to your customer interactions.

Company rewards

A happy employee often leads to a happy customer. According to Gallup, engaged employees are more committed to quality and help companies improve customer relations. They can also help boost sales. The best way to have happy employees is to create formal and informal systems of recognition and rewards for workers who are doing a great job. A little gratitude on the company's behalf can go a long way.

Company language

The way employees speak to customers determines the type of interaction that happens between them. Encourage your workers to use language that leads to customers feeling like they've been helped or informed in some way. Customers shouldn't feel like an employee is talking down to them or speaking in an unwelcoming tone.

Timeliness

No one enjoys having their time wasted. Whether in the store or through delivery, make sure timeliness is among your company's top priorities. If you're a retailer, think about your omnichannel strategy. The ability to research online and buy in-store helps customers save time. Take it up a notch and have in-store Wi-Fi for those customers who do research and look for coupons while shopping at brick-and-mortar stores.

Self-service options

Your business may not be open 24/7. To help customers who may need assistance or have questions after hours, consider offering self-service options for them on your website or through a telephone number. That way, customers can get answers immediately instead of waiting until your business opens back up.

Make the last impression a good one

Last impressions are just as important as the first. If a customer feels like you're rushing to complete your interaction with them, it could leave a bad impression. Make sure all your customer's questions have been answered, and that they feel comfortable moving on to the next stage of the purchasing process. With a great last impression, customers will feel empowered to come back for more.

