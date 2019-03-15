Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Square : How to Pick Prices for Your Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

When you're a small business owner, establishing your pricing strategy is one of the most critical decisions you'll make. It directly affects your bottom line. While you want to make sure your pricing is competitive, setting the lowest price doesn't guarantee success. There are many factors to weigh. You need to assess your production costs to establish a pricing model that will keep you profitable, research market competitor pricing, and anticipate how your pricing will affect consumers' value perception.

As you evaluate the best pricing model for your business, here are some popular strategies to consider.

Sell intelligently with our brand-new retail point of sale

Try Square for Retail free for 30 days.

Get Started

Discount pricing

Everyone appreciates a good deal, which is why discount pricing is one of the most widely used strategies to generate sales. With discount pricing, you temporarily mark down the price for a good or service. Companies often employ this strategy seasonally, or as part of a specific promotion. While it can be effective for increasing sales and getting rid of inventory, it should be used in moderation. If it's overused, consumers come to expect reduced prices and become unwilling to pay full price.

Premium pricing

On the opposite end of the spectrum from discount pricing, there's premium pricing, which is when businesses deliberately set prices higher than competitors. By doing this, you can establish your product or service as high quality in the minds of consumers. If you use this strategy, having a high-quality product is a must, and every aspect of your company, from your branding to your service, must project that the product is worth the higher cost. This can be a useful strategy if you have a unique product, or when you introduce your product to market, assuming there's not much competition. The downside is that your production costs are higher. If you use this strategy, make sure it can support a high enough sales volume to keep you profitable.

Market penetration pricing

A market penetration pricing strategy is as it sounds: When you first enter a market, you keep your prices low to attract new customers and increase market share. This is a worthwhile strategy if you know your product will be in high demand. By keeping your prices low, you can discourage competitors from entering the market and therefore keep sales volume high. While this is a smart short-term strategy, as you establish your position within a market, you may want to consider raising your prices.

Price skimming

Unlike market penetration pricing, with price skimming, you set your prices high when you enter a market. With this model, you're basing your prices on the valuation of your products, not on the competition. However, as more competitors enter the market, you'll want to consider dropping your prices. Skimming is a smart strategy if you're a new business in an emerging market where consumers are willing to pay top dollar. It enables you to maximize your profits early on. That way, you can comfortably cover overhead costs, and have more pricing flexibility once there's more competition in your market.

Psychology pricing

Also known as 'odd pricing' or 'charm pricing,' psychology pricing is a well-known strategy. It's based on the theory that certain prices have a bigger psychological impact on consumers than others. For example, selling a product at $99.99 rather than $100.00 attracts more customers based on value perception. While the difference is nominal, consumers are more compelled to buy your product or service because they think they're getting better value. Psychology pricing is a good way to increase sales with little cost impact to your business.

Get the price right

Pricing strategy is complex, and you need to strike a balance between competitive pricing and turning a profit. There's a good chance you'll need to tweak your pricing strategy over time, but put the time in early on to develop a plan that works for your business model.

Related Articles
Generate More Sales with These Retail Marketing Strategies
How to Make Your Sale a Success
Where to Look for Your Most Valuable Customers

Disclaimer

Square Inc. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 18:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:23pQUALCOMM : Wins Patent Infringement Case Against Apple in San Diego
PR
03:21pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Reports 2018 Executive Compensation
DJ
03:19pHIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter Results
PU
03:19pDISCOVERY : Partners with the explorer's club on special pegged to the 50th anniversary of apollo landing
PU
03:18pAPPLE : infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds
RE
03:17pAPPLE : infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds
RE
03:16pTOYOTA MOTOR : SoftBank, Toyota in talks to invest $1bn in Uber's self-driving unit - sources
AQ
03:15pBMW, Varta apply for funds in battery cell push for e-cars
RE
03:14pBLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03:14pORACLE : Bonnie Carlson Started the Diabetes Battle in Her Own Kitchen, Then Didn't Stop
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Charges VW, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns of difficult 2019 as it posts lower 2018 profi..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google faces third EU antitrust fine next week - source
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Raises Renewable Energy Production, Meets Intensity Goal
5APPLE : APPLE : says Spotify wants benefits of a free app without being free

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.