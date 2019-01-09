Log in
Square : Introducing the Square In-App Payments SDK

01/09/2019

Consumers are more reliant on their mobile devices than ever before, and as a result, mobile commerce is booming. More than half of Americans have made purchases using a mobile device. And mobile accounted for 66 percent of sales during Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2018.

That's why we're excited to introduce the Square In-App Payments SDK, which enables businesses to accept payments from within their own mobile apps and consumers to securely pay for physical goods or services purchased through an app on their mobile devices.

If you're a developer, learn about how the Square In-App Payments SDK works on our Developer Blog.

The In-App Payments SDK provides a customizable payment flow that works with the most popular payment types. Buyers can pay with their credit or debit cards, digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, or with saved credit card information stored on file.

The SDK includes a beautifully designed, interactive user experience that animates as buyers enter their credit card information, preventing errors and providing a smoother checkout experience. This is hugely important, as users who have a negative experience in your mobile store are 62 percent less likely to purchase from you in the future. Your developer can use the default flow, or customize the experience to match the look and feel of your app.

As with our other APIs and SDKs, Square handles all of the payments complexity - like maintaining PCI compliance, mitigating fraud, managing disputes, and keeping buyer data secure.

With the launch of the Square In-App Payments SDK, you can now work with a developer to build online, in-app, and in-person payment solutions with Square. (Square also has out-of-the-box solutions for online and in-person payments that don't require you to work with a developer.) By using one payment platform across all your selling channels, you can get a holistic view of your customers' behavior.

Additionally, using one platform for all payments reduces work for you and your developers. For your developers, it means less time building and maintaining multiple payments integrations. For you, it means back-office reporting is seamlessly unified in a single system, making it easy for you to make data-driven decisions for your business.

'With in-app mobile payments, we are delivering on the omnichannel payment platform we've promised,' said Carl Perry, Developer Lead at Square. 'From software to hardware to services, we now offer a complete payments experience all in one cohesive platform. Even better, developers and sellers can manage a single payments provider and view their transactions across in-store, mobile, and online all in one place.'

Brushfire, a fast-growing ticketing and registration platform, has also been using the SDK through the beta program. Brushfire was able to quickly integrate the Square In-App Payments SDK into their mobile apps to allow customers to easily buy tickets at local events, increasing conversion by more than 20 percent.

'The Square In-App Payments SDK was painless and easy to use,' said Jorin Slaybaugh, Technology Lead at Brushfire. 'We loved it from a technical standpoint: It allowed us to do something that was literally impossible for us to [do] before, and we were able to do it easier than ever. That's all that matters to developers.'

The In-App Payments SDK is available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and Japan for iOS, Android, and Flutter.

Are you a developer who wants to learn more about how the Square In-App Payments SDK works? Read up on our Developer Blog.

Square Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 17:13:06 UTC
