Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Square : Introducing the Square Invoices App

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 12:05am EDT

Running a business requires you to be a jack-of-all-trades. Today, we're announcing the Square Invoices app, created for businesses that move quickly and want to get paid from anywhere.

With Square's new invoicing app, you can send invoices, track payment status, and send reminders from wherever you are - and dedicate more time to running your business. The Square Invoices app is free to download, with no monthly fees or commitment.

Here's what you can do in the new Square Invoices app:

  • Send invoices online: Give your customers a convenient way to pay by sending a professional digital invoice to their inbox.
  • Send recurring invoices: For ongoing billing needs, send a recurring invoice. Customers can also have their card saved on file to be charged automatically for future payments.
  • Send estimates: Book your next job by sending an estimate that your customers can approve online with one click. Easily convert an approved estimate into an invoice directly from the app.
  • Track status and set automatic reminders: Monitor when your invoice has been viewed and paid, and send automatic reminders for outstanding invoices.
  • Accept any kind of payment: Customers can pay invoices online using Apple Pay, Google Pay, or any major debit or credit card. You can also accept card payments in person by connecting Square hardware to the Square Invoices app.
  • Request deposits: Secure large invoice payments by requesting part of the payment up front.
  • Customize your invoice: Add your business logo and customize other design elements to up your invoices game.
  • Get instant access to funds: Activate the free Square Card for real-time access to your balance, or instantly deposit funds into your bank account.

How to download the Square Invoices app and send your first invoice

Mobile invoicing makes it easy to run your business, even when you're on the go. Here's how to download the app and send your first invoice:

  1. Download the free Square Invoices app on your Android or iOS device.
  2. Sign up for a free Square account or sign in to your existing Square account.
  3. Tap the + sign on the navigation bar and select Invoice.
  4. Tap Add Customer and either select an existing customer from your directory or tap Create Customer to enter your customer's name and email address.
  5. Tap Add Item to add an item from your item library or add a custom amount.
  6. Tap Send.

Disclaimer

Square Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 04:04:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:40aChina stocks rally on investor optimism, but corporate earnings lag
RE
01:40aFAR EAST GLOBAL : Date of Board Meeting
PU
01:35aPETREL ENERGY : Appendix 3Zs for RTO -Amended
PU
01:33aStalled Aramco IPO sets back deal-making at U.S. subsidiary Motiva
RE
01:31aFIDELITY BANK : How savings promo boosts our deposit base –Fidelity Bank
AQ
01:31aNASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES : posts N4.4bn profits; pays 100k dividend
AQ
01:31aECOBANK GHANA : CBN applauds Ecobank's sustainability efforts
AQ
01:30aEFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III : NOTICE CALLING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF EfTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS
AQ
01:30aSATO : Provides Indoor Route Navigation Solution to Sagawa Global Logistics
PU
01:29aRAS AL KHAIMAH PROPERTIES : Construction progress for Rak Properties as net profit declines 21%
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : readies 737 MAX software fix as families wait for crash report
2APPLE : Apple News+, at $10 a month, could deliver more content than multiple subscriptions
3PILBARA MINERALS LTD : PILBARA MINERALS : Stage 3 Scoping Study Outcomes
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : wins China order for 300 jets as Xi visits France
5BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : to invest C$750 million in TransAlta's clean energ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.