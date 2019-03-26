Square : Introducing the Square Invoices App

Running a business requires you to be a jack-of-all-trades. Today, we're announcing the Square Invoices app, created for businesses that move quickly and want to get paid from anywhere.

With Square's new invoicing app, you can send invoices, track payment status, and send reminders from wherever you are - and dedicate more time to running your business. The Square Invoices app is free to download, with no monthly fees or commitment.

Here's what you can do in the new Square Invoices app:

Send invoices online : Give your customers a convenient way to pay by sending a professional digital invoice to their inbox.

: Give your customers a convenient way to pay by sending a professional digital invoice to their inbox. Send recurring invoices : For ongoing billing needs, send a recurring invoice. Customers can also have their card saved on file to be charged automatically for future payments.

: For ongoing billing needs, send a recurring invoice. Customers can also have their card saved on file to be charged automatically for future payments. Send estimates : Book your next job by sending an estimate that your customers can approve online with one click. Easily convert an approved estimate into an invoice directly from the app.

: Book your next job by sending an estimate that your customers can approve online with one click. Easily convert an approved estimate into an invoice directly from the app. Track status and set automatic reminders : Monitor when your invoice has been viewed and paid, and send automatic reminders for outstanding invoices.

: Monitor when your invoice has been viewed and paid, and send automatic reminders for outstanding invoices. Accept any kind of payment : Customers can pay invoices online using Apple Pay, Google Pay, or any major debit or credit card. You can also accept card payments in person by connecting Square hardware to the Square Invoices app.

: Customers can pay invoices online using Apple Pay, Google Pay, or any major debit or credit card. You can also accept card payments in person by connecting Square hardware to the Square Invoices app. Request deposits : Secure large invoice payments by requesting part of the payment up front.

: Secure large invoice payments by requesting part of the payment up front. Customize your invoice : Add your business logo and customize other design elements to up your invoices game.

: Add your business logo and customize other design elements to up your invoices game. Get instant access to funds: Activate the free Square Card for real-time access to your balance, or instantly deposit funds into your bank account.

How to download the Square Invoices app and send your first invoice

Mobile invoicing makes it easy to run your business, even when you're on the go. Here's how to download the app and send your first invoice: