Square : Need Help with Money? These Books Can Help

Keeping good track of your finances helps you plan for the future and enables you to make strong personal or business investments.

Are you craving more information on how to manage your finances? If you want to create healthy financial habits for yourself or your business, we have five books that are helpful reads to set yourself up for a bright financial future.

People who acquire a lot of wealth have similar characteristics, according to Stanley. The Millionaire Next Door dives into what people who acquire great wealth have in common. It also shows how with a steady job, you, too, could become a millionaire by practicing certain habits. The book was originally published in 1998, but newer editions have a forward about accumulating wealth in the 21st century.

Richardson writes that more than half of millennials are freaked out by their finances. His funny and engaging guide gives people in their 20s and 30s tips to get out of debt and set themselves up for future success. Richardson uses his background as a certified public accountant to help millennials understand how to pay back their students loans and start saving for the future.

Get Started With Square Card. With Real-Time Access to Your Square Balance. Order Your Card

Rapley's book is a simple guide for those who want to do better with their money. She covers budgeting, saving, credit, and debt with straightforward language and doesn't shame readers for past money mistakes. Her site, My Fab Finance, is a great companion to the book. There you can find online courses, financial planners, and affirmation cards to shift your money mindset.

Bernstein lays out a simple but critical guide to understanding four key things about investing. The book covers the relationship of risk and reward, the history of the market, the psychology of the investor and the market, and the folly of taking financial advice from investment salespeople.

Malkiel provides readers with research-backed strategies for investing and creating a strong portfolio. The book gives insight into key jargon, such as what 'The Street' means. Malkiel designed this guide to give the average investor a fair shot, and this book gives you tips not only for growing your investments but also protecting them.

In his childhood, Kiyosaki had two dads: his real dad, who was 'poor,' and his best friend's dad, who was 'rich.' He says both men gave him advice about his mindset toward money. He notes how a certain mindset can help determine your financial situation, and explores the difference between working for money and having money work for you.

Related Articles

6 Ways to Be Resourceful and Save Money

Tools That Will Keep Your Cash Flow Positive

Through Good Times and Bad: How Small Businesses Serve Their Communities and Build a Lasting Legacy