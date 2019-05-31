Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Square : These Are the Hottest Features We Released in May 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 01:49pm EDT

We're constantly releasing tools to help you start, run, and grow your business.

In May we launched a bunch of cool new features. To make sure you're getting the most out of Square, here's a roundup.

Put your Instagram Gallery to work on Square Online Store

Keep online shoppers engaged by highlighting your products in an infinite Instagram carousel on your online store's homepage. Customers can use the carousel to scroll, browse, and buy. And now you can use item-specific tagging to call out multiple products in each Instagram photo. This makes it easier for shoppers to buy the product they want. Check out Square Online Store.

Charge customers and itemize sales with Virtual Terminal

Some of you already love how Virtual Terminal lets you quickly charge a customer's card for a single custom amount - right from your computer. Now Virtual Terminal also gives you the option to itemize sales by adding items from your item library, automatically calculating totals, and adding taxes during checkout to keep your records in order. Learn more about Virtual Terminal or try it out now.

Report payroll costs by work address

When you run a business with multiple locations, it's important to know the costs associated with each. With Square Payroll, you can now download reports that break down payroll costs by work location. Get a better sense of the true cost to run each of your locations with just one click. Learn more about Square Payroll.

What's new with Square partnerships

Square's partners provide everything from accounting software and eCommerce solutions to inventory management.

Seamlessly manage your events with EventOffice + Square

EventOffice is business management software for party and event rental companies that helps automate bookings, customer messaging, scheduling, and delivery logistics. Now you can use the Square integration to accept online payments when customers are ready to book an event and sign their contract. Learn more about the Square + EventOffice integration.

Accept even more online payments with Square + JotForm

JotForm is an easy way to create, edit, and manage online forms. The Square + Jotform integration seamlessly allows Square to collect online payments. Recently, JotForm increased the cap on Square payment submissions, so sellers can get started on the free Starter plan and collect up to 100 online payments per month. Learn more about the Square + JotForm integration.

Check out with Square on Your X-Cart Online Store

X-Cart is a global, open-source PHP eCommerce platform designed for scalability and customization of your online store. X-Cart now integrates with Square to accept online credit card payments. Learn more about the Square + X-Cart integration.

Want to know about other recent product launches and updates? Take a look at the hottest features we launched in April.

Disclaimer

Square Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 17:48:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pRoyal Road Minerals Announces Closing of Acquisition of Colombian Exploration Assets
NE
02:18pTariffs Could Make Sipping Corona More Expensive This Summer
DJ
02:17pTotal reaches deal to buy Toshiba's U.S. LNG business - source
RE
02:16pBARRICK GOLD : Rejection of Barrick bid is 'no brainer', top Acacia investor says
RE
02:16pARIZONA GOLD AND ONYX MINING : & ONYX MINING CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:15pINTERPUBLIC : IPG Named the Most Creatively Effective Holding Company at U.S. Effie Awards
AQ
02:14pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : 25-nse
PU
02:14pOANDO : SEC orders Oando boss, Wale Tinubu to resign
AQ
02:14pOANDO : Tinubu barred for five years
AQ
02:14pTrade Gap Expected to Widen -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : China threatens corporate hit-list on eve of new tariffs on U.S. imports
2RENAULT : Past Auto Deals Have Spotted History -- WSJ
3BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result
5TESLA : TESLA : Begins Taking Orders on Its Cheaper China-Built Model 3s

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About