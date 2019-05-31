Square : These Are the Hottest Features We Released in May 2019

We're constantly releasing tools to help you start, run, and grow your business.

In May we launched a bunch of cool new features. To make sure you're getting the most out of Square, here's a roundup.

Put your Instagram Gallery to work on Square Online Store

Keep online shoppers engaged by highlighting your products in an infinite Instagram carousel on your online store's homepage. Customers can use the carousel to scroll, browse, and buy. And now you can use item-specific tagging to call out multiple products in each Instagram photo. This makes it easier for shoppers to buy the product they want. Check out Square Online Store.

Charge customers and itemize sales with Virtual Terminal

Some of you already love how Virtual Terminal lets you quickly charge a customer's card for a single custom amount - right from your computer. Now Virtual Terminal also gives you the option to itemize sales by adding items from your item library, automatically calculating totals, and adding taxes during checkout to keep your records in order. Learn more about Virtual Terminal or try it out now.

Report payroll costs by work address

When you run a business with multiple locations, it's important to know the costs associated with each. With Square Payroll, you can now download reports that break down payroll costs by work location. Get a better sense of the true cost to run each of your locations with just one click. Learn more about Square Payroll.

What's new with Square partnerships

Square's partners provide everything from accounting software and eCommerce solutions to inventory management.

Seamlessly manage your events with EventOffice + Square

EventOffice is business management software for party and event rental companies that helps automate bookings, customer messaging, scheduling, and delivery logistics. Now you can use the Square integration to accept online payments when customers are ready to book an event and sign their contract. Learn more about the Square + EventOffice integration.

Accept even more online payments with Square + JotForm

JotForm is an easy way to create, edit, and manage online forms. The Square + Jotform integration seamlessly allows Square to collect online payments. Recently, JotForm increased the cap on Square payment submissions, so sellers can get started on the free Starter plan and collect up to 100 online payments per month. Learn more about the Square + JotForm integration.

Check out with Square on Your X-Cart Online Store

X-Cart is a global, open-source PHP eCommerce platform designed for scalability and customization of your online store. X-Cart now integrates with Square to accept online credit card payments. Learn more about the Square + X-Cart integration.

Want to know about other recent product launches and updates? Take a look at the hottest features we launched in April.