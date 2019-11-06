Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Square profit tops estimates on growth in subscription and services business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 04:34pm EST
An advertisement for the Square payment processor is seen outside a vendors site along the High Line in New York

Payments processor Square Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, as it earned more from its subscription and services business.

The San Francisco-based company, best known for its signature small white credit card readers that are plugged into smartphones, has been aggressively expanding into a wider range of financial services, ranging from lending to accounting software.

Subscription and services-based revenue, which includes Square's earnings from selling software, jumped 68% to $279.8 million in the third quarter ended Sept 30, while the transaction-based revenue rose nearly 25%.

Square has been attracting larger merchants through its newer products such as its food delivery business Caviar, lending services unit, Square Capital, and CashApp, which allows users to transfer money using a mobile application.

The company, founded and led by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, said net income rose to $29.4 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $19.6 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2Nq3jAx)

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 25 cents per share, while analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 20 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total net revenue rose to $1.26 billion from $882.1 million.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SQUARE, INC. 0.46% 61.34 Delayed Quote.8.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:58pFed Adds $62.542 Billion To Markets Wednesday
DJ
04:54pGoDaddy reports 12% rise in quarterly revenue, shares up 8%
RE
04:50pAKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD LLP : South China Morning Post Quotes Clete Willems on U.S.-China Trade Concerns
PU
04:50pROGER F WICKER : Miss. Lawmakers Press Fish & Wildlife Service to Address Avian Predators Damage to Livestock Aquaculture Production
PU
04:42pWall St. ends near flat; healthcare shares gain but trade deal delay weighs
RE
04:41pAt least 37 killed in attack on Canadian miner Semafo convoy in Burkina Faso
RE
04:34pSquare profit tops estimates on growth in subscription and services business
RE
04:33pCalifornia probing Facebook, demands subpoenaed documents
RE
04:32pU.S. DoJ demands Ford Focus, Fiesta documentsL Detroit Free Press
RE
04:31pRisk rally pauses on U.S. data, trade talk caution
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : widens KPMG audit in effort to end accounting questions
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air gets lifeline to prove it can make money
3DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : reports results for the third quarter ended 27 September 201..
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : profit shrinks as regulators lambast vaping trend
5Oil down more than $1 a barrel on U.S. crude build, delay in U.S.-China trade pact

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group