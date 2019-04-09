Log in
Squirrels Research Labs Announces Industry Leading HBM2-Based FPGA Acceleration Products

04/09/2019 | 02:03pm EDT

NORTH CANTON, Ohio , April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squirrels Research Labs (SQRL) today announced a new line of high-performance blockchain acceleration hardware touting the fastest memory bandwidth available to date in any publicly announced blockchain FPGA product.

“In line with our desire to drive change, we’re excited to announce new groundbreaking blockchain acceleration products,” SQRL president David Stanfill said. “These accelerators use incredibly small amounts of power for the amount of work they perform.”

SQRL’s new high-performance acceleration products can be used to mine top-tier cryptocurrencies with an outstanding return, and they offer tremendous advantages in other data center compute workloads, including video processing, database acceleration and machine learning.

Avnet and Xilinx Inc. have both been instrumental in enabling us to build world-class solutions around these leadership products, Stanfill continued.

“These FPGA-based accelerators are made possible by the Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ VU33P and VU35P market leading chips, which employ a state-of-the-art assembly process, and a relationship with technology solutions provider Avnet,” Stanfill said.

The HBM2 memory devices allow the accelerators to perform memory-bound compute tasks much faster than existing technology while consuming much less power than external DRAM.

“We’re not aware of anyone else using HBM2 technology in this space,” Stanfill said.

More details about the new product line are coming soon, and the company will be accepting orders in the coming weeks. Shipments are expected to begin early this summer.

The company is expecting high-demand for these products and doesn’t plan to make them available for sale to the general public. Interested parties should contact sales@squirrelsresearch.com for more details.

About Squirrels Research Labs
Squirrels Research Labs, or SQRL, specializes in the development of high-performance computing and blockchain hardware technology. More about Squirrels Research Labs can be found at http://squirrelsresearch.com.

