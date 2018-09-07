Squirrels Research Labs Partners with BittWare to Launch World’s Most Powerful Cryptocurrency FPGA Card

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squirrels Research Labs (SQRL) recently partnered with BittWare, a Molex company and provider of high-performance computer boards, to offer the world’s most powerful FPGA cryptocurrency mining hardware, the BittWare CVP-13.



The CVP-13 uses the largest Virtex UltraScale+ FPGA chip available from Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX).

“By utilizing the largest chip available from Xilinx, the VU13P, BittWare’s CVP-13 offers the most powerful cryptocurrency FPGA card in existence,” SQRL president David Stanfill said.

The CVP-13 provides the most processing power of any FPGA cryptocurrency mining card available—46 percent more logic, 31 percent more on-chip memory and a 66 percent larger power supply than other popular boards that use the Xilinx VU9P FPGA chip.

Unlike other FPGA mining hardware in the market, the CVP-13 uses a 300 ampere power supply, allowing users to maximize the potential of the VU13P FPGA chip on the board. Similar hardware in the market requires tuning that pulls more power than the hardware is rated for, causing efficiency losses.

The CVP-13’s factory-designed and installed Viper cooling options include liquid cooling to increase efficiency.

“The efficiency and power gains obtained with the CVP-13 allow for higher density deployments with less hosting overhead,” Stanfill explained. “For every three VU9P-based boards, you only need two CVP-13 units to achieve similar performance goals.”

In addition to cooler and more efficient performance, the increased amount of on-chip logic allows larger algorithms to fit that aren’t available on other hardware. These algorithms include X17r, X16r and TimeTravel10.

CVP-13 cards can be chained together with QSFP28 and SlimSAS cables, enabling them to run larger algorithms like Equihash variants. The CVP-13 has quadruple the amount of bandwidth of competitive cards and includes four QSFP28 cages and two SlimSAS connectors for board-to-board communication. The CVP-13 includes the ability to run secure bitstreams developed and supported by AllMine Inc. and SQRL.

“BittWare has been producing high-end boards for three decades,” Stanfill continued. “They’re a well-known and respected brand in the FPGA industry and now have the strength of Molex for even stronger market agility to take on projects like this.”

BittWare CVP-13 FPGA boards are available for purchase now through SQRL with deliveries expected in November. Hosted CVP-13 hardware is also available through The Mineority Group. Both options can be purchased at http://store.mineority.io .

“We’re very excited to continue bringing groundbreaking FPGA technology into this market,” Stanfill said.

About Squirrels Research Labs

Squirrels Research Labs, or SQRL, is a research and development division of Squirrels LLC. SQRL focuses time on projects that keep Squirrels forward thinking and adaptable in competitive markets. More about Squirrels Research Labs can be found at http://squirrelsresearch.com .

About BittWare, a Molex company

For three decades, BittWare has designed and deployed high-end signal processing, network processing and high-performance computing board-level solutions that significantly reduce technology risk and time-to-revenue for OEM customers. BittWare products are based on the latest FPGA technology and industry-standard COTS form factors, including PCIe. When customer requirements make it difficult to use industry-standard boards, BittWare provides modified solutions and/or licensed designs. For more information on BittWare and its innovative FPGA solutions visit www.BittWare.com .

Sidney Keith

Squirrels Research Labs

press@airsquirrels.com



