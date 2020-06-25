Log in
Sri Lanka Development Bonds (SLDBs) auction held during June 19-25, 2020

06/25/2020 | 07:44am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel: 2477424, 2477423, 2477418

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail:dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By

Date

Public Debt Department June 25, 2020

Sri Lanka Development Bonds (SLDBs) auction held during June 19-25, 2020

Amount Offered for Bids (USD million)

Up to 100.00

Interest Rate

Fixed or Floating (6 month LIBOR or its successor for US Dollar plus margin determined through competitive bids)

Tenor

7 Months

1 Year 2 Months

1 Year 9 Months

4 Years 7 Months

Interest Rate Arrangement

Fixed

Floating

Fixed

Floating

Fixed

Floating

Fixed

Floating

Bids Received (USD million)

63.13

1.00

45.48

-

16.61

-

18.88

-

Amount Accepted (USD million)

50.00

-

32.72

-

8.40

-

8.88

-

Weighted Average Fixed Rate (%)

5.70

-

6.67

-

6.74

-

6.87

-

Weighted Average Margin (%) over 6-month LIBOR (Floating)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(a) The date of settlement is June 29, 2020

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 11:43:02 UTC
