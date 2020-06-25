Communications Department
30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel: 2477424, 2477423, 2477418
Fax: 2346257, 2477739
E-mail:dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk
Press Release
Public Debt Department June 25, 2020
Sri Lanka Development Bonds (SLDBs) auction held during June 19-25, 2020
|
Amount Offered for Bids (USD million)
|
Up to 100.00
|
Interest Rate
|
Fixed or Floating (6 month LIBOR or its successor for US Dollar plus margin determined through competitive bids)
|
Tenor
|
7 Months
|
1 Year 2 Months
|
1 Year 9 Months
|
4 Years 7 Months
|
Interest Rate Arrangement
|
Fixed
|
Floating
|
Fixed
|
Floating
|
Fixed
|
Floating
|
Fixed
|
Floating
|
Bids Received (USD million)
|
63.13
|
1.00
|
45.48
|
-
|
16.61
|
-
|
18.88
|
-
|
Amount Accepted (USD million)
|
50.00
|
-
|
32.72
|
-
|
8.40
|
-
|
8.88
|
-
|
Weighted Average Fixed Rate (%)
|
5.70
|
-
|
6.67
|
-
|
6.74
|
-
|
6.87
|
-
|
Weighted Average Margin (%) over 6-month LIBOR (Floating)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
(a) The date of settlement is June 29, 2020
