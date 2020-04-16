Sri Lanka Purchasing Managers' Index - March 2020

Manufacturing activities significantly contracted due to adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. PMI recorded the all- time low index value of 30.0 in March 2020 with a decline of 23.6 index points from February 2020. The decline of manufacturing PMI was mainly driven by the significant contraction of Production and New Orders sub-indicesof PMI reflecting the significance of the COVID-19pandemic to Sri Lankan manufacturing sector.

The significant decline in Production was due to the closure of manufacturing companies due to curfew since mid-March 2020. Further, New Orders and Stock of Purchases contracted significantly, in line with the closure of companies and the halting of production process. Moreover, the orders received at the beginning of March from USA and Europe markets, particularly textile and wearing apparel orders, were subsequently cancelled with the spread of the virus in those countries.

The lengthening of Suppliers' Delivery Time usually indicates higher demand for materials with the expanding manufacturing activities, whereas the increase of Suppliers' Delivery Time during March was due to the delays in shipments and local logistics with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.