Sri Lanka Purchasing Managers' Index - March 2020

04/16/2020 | 01:06pm EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka.

Tel: 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued by Statistics Department

Date

16 April 2020

SL Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - March 2020

Manufacturing activities significantly contracted due to adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. PMI recorded the all- time low index value of 30.0 in March 2020 with a decline of 23.6 index points from February 2020. The decline of manufacturing PMI was mainly driven by the significant contraction of Production and New Orders sub-indicesof PMI reflecting the significance of the COVID-19pandemic to Sri Lankan manufacturing sector.

The significant decline in Production was due to the closure of manufacturing companies due to curfew since mid-March 2020. Further, New Orders and Stock of Purchases contracted significantly, in line with the closure of companies and the halting of production process. Moreover, the orders received at the beginning of March from USA and Europe markets, particularly textile and wearing apparel orders, were subsequently cancelled with the spread of the virus in those countries.

The lengthening of Suppliers' Delivery Time usually indicates higher demand for materials with the expanding manufacturing activities, whereas the increase of Suppliers' Delivery Time during March was due to the delays in shipments and local logistics with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

PMI

Decrease of

Index Value

23.6 index points

30.0

compared to

February 2020

PMI - Manufacturing

100

Increasing rate of growth

50.6

66.9

53.6

50

30.0

0

Increasing rate of contraction

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb

Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug

Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar

2018

2019

2020

Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Variable

Feb.

Mar.

+/-

Summary

PMI

53.6

30.0

-

Falling from Rising

Sub-Indices of PMI

New Orders

51.1

18.7

-

Falling from Rising

Production

54.8

5.2

-

Falling from Rising

Employment

47.3

44.8

-

Contracting, Higher Rate

Stock of Purchases

52.2

12.7

-

Falling from Rising

Suppliers' Delivery Time

66.1

85.8

+

Lengthening, Higher Rate

Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

In line with these developments, manufacturing activities recorded an overall contraction during the month of March 2020.

The manufacturers cautioned that COVID-19 outbreak would disrupt the global supply chain as well as demand. Accordingly, overall expectations for manufacturing activities for the next three months deteriorated significantly.

The World Outlook:

Manufacturing PMI

The global manufacturing PMI recorded a value of 47.6 in March 2020 with an increase of 0.5 index points from February2020.

Manufacturing PMI of China improved while that of India slowed down in March 2020. Eurozone, USA, UK and Russia PMIs

remained in the negative territory.

Source: Markit1 as at 15th April 2020

1 Markit is a leading global diversified provider of financial information services. It is identified as the global PMI compiler and compiles PMIs for over 30 countries and for key regions including theEurozone.

Services sector PMI declined significantly to 32.0 in March 2020 recording the lowest index value in Services PMI since May 2015, reflecting the adverse impact of COVID-19pandemic on the services sector of the economy. All sub-indicesof Services PMI except for Backlogs of Work remained significantly below the threshold level of 50.0, indicating the widespread impact of this pandemic on Services activities.

New Businesses and Business Activities declined mainly in services related to tourism industry such as hotels, travel agents, and recreation activities. In addition, domestic travel restrictions imposed in line with the lockdown of the country and slowdown in cargo handling have affected negatively on the business activities of the transportation sub sector. Even though the wholesale and retail trade sector observed an increase in demand with stockpiling, the demand could not be catered due to the issues with staff availability and delivery networks. Expectations for Activity sub index declined to its all-time low in March 2020 as respondents concerned about the expected fall in consumer demand emanating from the reduction in discretionary spending and personal income, import restrictions and fall in tourist arrivals. Meanwhile, Employment in Services sector continued to decline due to discontinuation of contractual and casual employees amidst the freeze of new recruitments with the decline in New Businesses, Business Activity and Expectations for Activity.

Variable

Feb

Mar

+/-

Summary

PMI

50.2

32.0

-

Falling from Rising

Sub-Indices of PMI

New Businesses

52.7

25.7

-

Falling from Rising

Business Activity

53.8

17.1

-

Falling from Rising

Employment

46.2

34.8

-

Falling, Higher rate

Backlogs of Work

45.8

65.4

+

Rising from Falling

Expectations for Activity

52.7

16.9

-

Falling from Rising

Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

However, a significant increase in Backlogs of Work sub index was observed across the Services sector in March 2020. This was primarily due to carrying out essential business activities with a minimum number of employees particularly in financial services, telecommunication, human health and transportation sub sectors.

PMI

Decline of 18.2

Index Value

index points

32.0

compared to

February 2020

PMI - Services

100

Increasing rate of growth

53.0

56.3

50.2

50

32.0

0

Increasing rate of contraction

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Jan Feb

Mar

Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct

Nov Dec

Jan Feb Mar

2018

2019

2020

Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

The World Outlook:

Services PMI

Global services PMI declined to 37.0 in March 2020 from 47.1 in February 2020, to stay below the neutral 50.0 mark for the second successive month, due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Employment fell at the fastest pace in over a decade.

Services PMIs of US, China, Japan, UK and India indicated that their services sectors deteriorated in March 2020 compared to the previous month.

Source: Markit1 as at 15th April 2020

Technical Note

The Index

PMI is calculated as a 'Diffusion Index', where it takes values between 0 and 100.

PMI=50 - sector remained neutral on month-on-month basis; PMI>50 - sector is generally expanding on month-on-month basis PMI<50 - sector is generally declining on month-on-month basis

Sample

The sampling frame was based on a list of large companies located in the Western province obtained from the EPF Department. Samples for Manufacturing and Services activities were selected based on the GDP sectoral share, with a target of 100 responses for each.

Definitions of Variables

Employment

: Number of staff working for the organization

Stock of purchases

: Raw materials purchased and kept in a warehouse to be used for production

Supplier Delivery Time

: Time lag between order placement and delivery by the supplier

Backlogs of Work

: Uncompleted orders due to increased flow of business activity

Other variables are self-explanatory.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 17:05:08 UTC
