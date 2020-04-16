|
Sri Lanka Purchasing Managers' Index - March 2020
04/16/2020 | 01:06pm EDT
SL Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - March 2020
Manufacturing activities significantly contracted due to adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. PMI recorded the all- time low index value of 30.0 in March 2020 with a decline of 23.6 index points from February 2020. The decline of manufacturing PMI was mainly driven by the significant contraction of Production and New Orders sub-indicesof PMI reflecting the significance of the COVID-19pandemic to Sri Lankan manufacturing sector.
The significant decline in Production was due to the closure of manufacturing companies due to curfew since mid-March 2020. Further, New Orders and Stock of Purchases contracted significantly, in line with the closure of companies and the halting of production process. Moreover, the orders received at the beginning of March from USA and Europe markets, particularly textile and wearing apparel orders, were subsequently cancelled with the spread of the virus in those countries.
The lengthening of Suppliers' Delivery Time usually indicates higher demand for materials with the expanding manufacturing activities, whereas the increase of Suppliers' Delivery Time during March was due to the delays in shipments and local logistics with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.
|
PMI
|
Decrease of
|
|
Index Value
|
23.6 index points
|
30.0
|
compared to
|
February 2020
|
|
PMI - Manufacturing
|
100
|
|
Increasing rate of growth
|
|
|
|
50.6
|
66.9
|
53.6
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30.0
|
0
|
|
Increasing rate of contraction
|
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb
|
Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug
|
Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
|
|
Variable
|
|
Feb.
|
|
Mar.
|
|
+/-
|
|
Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PMI
|
|
53.6
|
|
30.0
|
|
-
|
|
Falling from Rising
|
|
|
|
|
Sub-Indices of PMI
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Orders
|
|
51.1
|
|
18.7
|
|
-
|
|
Falling from Rising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production
|
|
54.8
|
|
5.2
|
|
-
|
|
Falling from Rising
|
|
|
Employment
|
|
47.3
|
|
44.8
|
|
-
|
|
Contracting, Higher Rate
|
|
|
Stock of Purchases
|
|
52.2
|
|
12.7
|
|
-
|
|
Falling from Rising
|
|
|
Suppliers' Delivery Time
|
|
66.1
|
|
85.8
|
|
+
|
|
Lengthening, Higher Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
In line with these developments, manufacturing activities recorded an overall contraction during the month of March 2020.
The manufacturers cautioned that COVID-19 outbreak would disrupt the global supply chain as well as demand. Accordingly, overall expectations for manufacturing activities for the next three months deteriorated significantly.
The World Outlook:
Manufacturing PMI
The global manufacturing PMI recorded a value of 47.6 in March 2020 with an increase of 0.5 index points from February2020.
Manufacturing PMI of China improved while that of India slowed down in March 2020. Eurozone, USA, UK and Russia PMIs
remained in the negative territory.
Source: Markit1 as at 15th April 2020
1 Markit is a leading global diversified provider of financial information services. It is identified as the global PMI compiler and compiles PMIs for over 30 countries and for key regions including theEurozone.
Services sector PMI declined significantly to 32.0 in March 2020 recording the lowest index value in Services PMI since May 2015, reflecting the adverse impact of COVID-19pandemic on the services sector of the economy. All sub-indicesof Services PMI except for Backlogs of Work remained significantly below the threshold level of 50.0, indicating the widespread impact of this pandemic on Services activities.
New Businesses and Business Activities declined mainly in services related to tourism industry such as hotels, travel agents, and recreation activities. In addition, domestic travel restrictions imposed in line with the lockdown of the country and slowdown in cargo handling have affected negatively on the business activities of the transportation sub sector. Even though the wholesale and retail trade sector observed an increase in demand with stockpiling, the demand could not be catered due to the issues with staff availability and delivery networks. Expectations for Activity sub index declined to its all-time low in March 2020 as respondents concerned about the expected fall in consumer demand emanating from the reduction in discretionary spending and personal income, import restrictions and fall in tourist arrivals. Meanwhile, Employment in Services sector continued to decline due to discontinuation of contractual and casual employees amidst the freeze of new recruitments with the decline in New Businesses, Business Activity and Expectations for Activity.
|
|
Variable
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
+/-
|
Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PMI
|
50.2
|
32.0
|
-
|
Falling from Rising
|
|
|
Sub-Indices of PMI
|
|
|
New Businesses
|
|
|
|
|
|
52.7
|
25.7
|
-
|
Falling from Rising
|
|
Business Activity
|
53.8
|
17.1
|
-
|
Falling from Rising
|
|
Employment
|
46.2
|
34.8
|
-
|
Falling, Higher rate
|
|
Backlogs of Work
|
45.8
|
65.4
|
+
|
Rising from Falling
|
|
Expectations for Activity
|
52.7
|
16.9
|
-
|
Falling from Rising
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
However, a significant increase in Backlogs of Work sub index was observed across the Services sector in March 2020. This was primarily due to carrying out essential business activities with a minimum number of employees particularly in financial services, telecommunication, human health and transportation sub sectors.
|
PMI
|
Decline of 18.2
|
Index Value
|
index points
|
32.0
|
compared to
|
February 2020
|
|
PMI - Services
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increasing rate of growth
|
|
|
|
|
53.0
|
56.3
|
|
50.2
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Increasing rate of contraction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
|
Jan Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct
|
Nov Dec
|
Jan Feb Mar
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
The World Outlook:
Services PMI
Global services PMI declined to 37.0 in March 2020 from 47.1 in February 2020, to stay below the neutral 50.0 mark for the second successive month, due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Employment fell at the fastest pace in over a decade.
Services PMIs of US, China, Japan, UK and India indicated that their services sectors deteriorated in March 2020 compared to the previous month.
Source: Markit1 as at 15th April 2020
Technical Note
The Index
PMI is calculated as a 'Diffusion Index', where it takes values between 0 and 100.
PMI=50 - sector remained neutral on month-on-month basis; PMI>50 - sector is generally expanding on month-on-month basis PMI<50 - sector is generally declining on month-on-month basis
Sample
The sampling frame was based on a list of large companies located in the Western province obtained from the EPF Department. Samples for Manufacturing and Services activities were selected based on the GDP sectoral share, with a target of 100 responses for each.
|
Definitions of Variables
|
|
Employment
|
: Number of staff working for the organization
|
Stock of purchases
|
: Raw materials purchased and kept in a warehouse to be used for production
|
Supplier Delivery Time
|
: Time lag between order placement and delivery by the supplier
|
Backlogs of Work
|
: Uncompleted orders due to increased flow of business activity
|
Other variables are self-explanatory.
|
Disclaimer
|
|