Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sri Lanka to offer free visas on arrival to boost tourism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 10:14am EDT
An empty beach seen in front of the Pearl Divers, a diving school, at Unawatuna beach in Galle

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will offer free tourism visas on arrival to citizens of almost 50 countries, a government document showed on Tuesday, as it tries to woo back visitors after militant attacks on Easter Sunday.

Islamist militants on April 21 bombed churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka, killing more than 250 people, including 42 foreign nationals.

Several countries then issued travel advisories, undermining the crucial tourism industry. Foreign visitor arrivals in May fell 70.8 percent, the lowest since the end of Sri Lanka's civil war a decade ago.

A government document seen by Reuters showed the cabinet had agreed to scrap tourist visas, which typically cost $20 to $40 and are applied for online or at Sri Lankan embassies and consulates. Visa-free entry will be available to 48 nations, including China, India, and the United Kingdom

"The offer will remain for six months and the government will assess the loss of revenue from visas after six months," an official at the Tourism Development Ministry told Reuters.

Tourism Development Minister John Amaratunga confirmed the measure to Reuters. He added that he expects the move to boost arrivals but declined to provide details. The ministry said it did not have an estimate of its earnings from visa payments.

Tourism was Sri Lanka's third largest and fastest growing source of foreign currency last year, after private remittances and textile and garment exports, accounting for almost $4.4 billion or 4.9 percent of gross domestic product in 2018.

Tourist traffic for the first half of the year was down by 13.4 percent.

The government will officially announce the offer at 0430 GMT on Wednesday, the Tourism Development Ministry official added.

Nationals from Thailand, European Union nations, the United States, Australia, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, Switzerland, Cambodia, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, and Russia are among the 48 nations included in the measure.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; editing by Alexandra Ulmer, Larry King)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.05% 63.392 Delayed Quote.-8.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:32aConsumer Confidence Rebounded in July
DJ
10:25aWall Street drops as trade worries weigh; Fed looms
RE
10:24aTrump urges Fed to make large rate cut as policymakers meet
RE
10:22aTrump says will work on a trade deal with Brazil
RE
10:21aKorea's KNOC switches tactics in bid to sell stake in UK oil producer - sources
RE
10:16aLoonie falls as investors await Fed rate decision
RE
10:16aRetailing-centric Blockchain aBey Announces Startling Adoption
BU
10:14aSri Lanka to offer free visas on arrival to boost tourism
RE
10:14aSouth African court rules Old Mutual CEO dismissal unlawful
RE
10:14aTSX opens lower as U.S.-China trade worries weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices up on expectations of Fed rate cut
2SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
4BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
5GRENKE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE continues its profitable growth course in a challenging environment and in-creases ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group