St. Baldrick's Foundation : Adds VMware Vice President, Corey Hutchison, to its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, announces the addition of Corey Hutchison, U.S. Vice President of Enterprise Sales at VMware, to its board of directors.

Corey is a longtime supporter of St. Baldrick's. His involvement dates to 2008 when he attended his first St. Baldrick's head-shaving event. Since then, he has been a regular participant in head-shaving events and was a team captain in 2014-2018. He also organized this year's St. Baldrick's VMware Sales Kickoff for US Private Sector event, which raised over $41,000 in donations. Having created a culture of philanthropy from the top down, VMware and its staff played an integral role in the success of the event and continue to find new ways to give back.

"I'm very intrigued by St. Baldrick's mission to attach itself to the best science in the world and its constant search for the best research. I'm also impressed with St. Baldrick's advocacy work and their success in pushing legislation forward," said Hutchison. "Cancer affects everyone at some point. The better science gets, the more progress there is against the disease."

As the only board member working in the technology sector, Corey looks to help diversify the board by bringing in additional members from different industries. His goal is to assist in the expansion of St. Baldrick's events beyond the annual head-shaving, finding new ways to bring in new donors and integrating more partnerships into St. Baldrick's business model.

"We are thrilled by the addition of Corey Hutchison to the St. Baldrick's Foundation board as we continue to diversify the way we serve our mission," said Kathleen Ruddy, CEO of the St. Baldrick's Foundation. "Corey brings entrepreneurial and sales acumen which will help us engage people of different backgrounds and new industries in our goal to take childhood back from cancer."

Corey brings more than 15 years of experience in executive management and enterprise software to the Foundation. Currently, he is responsible for the field sales and operations team serving VMware's most strategic customers in the United States.

Prior to joining VMware, Corey built and managed a global business unit for SafeNet, a data-encryption and data protection company offering cloud-based solutions. He also served as CEO of an infrastructure as a service company, leading the company's growth into a leader in the e-commerce service space by securing finances from venture firms, re-branding the company, reducing costs and increasing revenues by 80 percent over 18 months.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, the St. Baldrick's Foundation is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer. St. Baldrick's funds some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts who are working to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. Kids need treatments as unique as they are – and that starts with funding research just for them. Join us at StBaldricks.org to help support the best childhood cancer research, no matter where it takes place.

