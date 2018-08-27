St. Bernard Parish Hospital Introduces Germ-Fighting Robot to Enhance Patient Safety

Community invited to submit name ideas for innovative robot

St. Bernard Parish Hospital (SBPH) is enhancing patient safety and reducing the risk of healthcare-associated infections with a Xenex LightStrike™ room disinfection robot. SBPH is the only healthcare facility in Louisiana east of New Orleans with this germ-fighting technology, which has been proven to quickly destroy the most common as well as the most dangerous pathogens that can cause infections.

LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots™ help hospitals reduce their infection rates by killing microscopic germs and superbugs through use of pulsed xenon, an environmentally friendly noble gas, to create intense ultraviolet (UV) light. The UV light quickly destroys harmful germs in less than five minutes. The device is being used in addition to existing routine cleaning procedures as an extra level of protection against the microorganisms that can cause infections.

SBPH is inviting patients, employees and community members to submit name ideas for the robot via email at SBPHrobotcontest@ochsner.org. Visitors to the hospital can also submit names at the information desk. The naming contest ends on September 20; the winning name will be announced on September 21.

“The safety of our patients is top priority. Parish residents deserve, and will be provided, an experience that is worry-free in a safe environment at St. Bernard Parish Hospital,” said Kim Keene, CEO of St. Bernard Parish Hospital. “The Xenex robot is just one example of many best practices happening at the facility right now to bring a higher level of quality to this community.”

Hospitals using Xenex devices have published outcome studies in peer-reviewed journals showing 50-100 percent decreases in Clostridium difficile (C.diff), MRSA and Surgical Site Infection rates after the robots were used for room disinfection. In addition to the new LightStrike robot at St. Bernard Parish Hospital, Ochsner currently has 18 robots at its Jefferson Highway campus, where it saw a 49 percent decrease in infection rates in the first four months after adding LightStrike room disinfection to its cleaning protocol.

“We are always looking for opportunities to enhance the quality of care we provide patients,” said Sandra Kemmerly, MD, System Medical Director of Hospital Quality, Ochsner Health System. “Adding LightStrike Robots to our room disinfection process improves our ability to destroy dangerous pathogens and reduce the risk of infections. It creates a safer environment, for our patients, our employees, and the communities we serve.”

St. Bernard Parish Hospital is owned by the Hospital Service District of the Parish of St. Bernard, State of Louisiana, a political subdivision of the State, and managed by Ochsner Health System. For more information about St. Bernard Hospital or to schedule an appointment, visit www.ochsner.org/sbph or call 866.624.7636.

About Ochsner Health System

Ochsner Health System is Louisiana’s largest non-profit, academic, healthcare system. Driven by a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate, coordinated clinical and hospital patient care is provided across the region by Ochsner's 30 owned, managed and affiliated hospitals and more than 80 health centers and urgent care centers. Ochsner is the only Louisiana hospital recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best Hospital” across three specialty categories caring for patients from all 50 states and more than 60 countries worldwide each year. Ochsner employs more than 18,000 employees and over 1,200 physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties, and, conducts more than 700 clinical research studies. Ochsner Health System is proud to be a tobacco-free environment. For more information, please visit ochsner.org and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

