St George's University :, Grenada, Signs Memorandum of Understanding with ARCH Education, Hong Kong

St George’s University (SGU), the international medical school on the
Caribbean island of Grenada, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding
(MOU) with ARCH Education, Hong Kong. The agreement establishes a clear
and easy pathway for students of ARCH to transfer to and complete either
the six, five or four year MD or DVM programme at SGU’s School of
Medicine or School of Veterinary Medicine, depending on which courses
they have already taken.
Throughout the term of the relationship, SGU has also agreed to provide
up to five scholarships per year to ARCH students who are eligible for
admission through one of the established pathways.
Students from ARCH who successfully complete their MD Degree at SGU will
be eligible to apply for residency programmes in the USA or for
postgraduate training in England, on which they can build successful
medical careers. Those who choose to opt for the veterinary medicine
pathway will be eligible to apply for licensing to practice in the US
and other countries around the world.
GCSE and A-Level students at ARCH who aspire to go to medical school
will also benefit, with SGU providing relevant teaching modules for them
to engage with. At least five seminars and talks will take place during
each academic year.
St. George’s University School of Medicine draws students and faculty
from 140 countries. Key to the university’s success has been developing
enthusiasm in students to practice medicine in their home countries,
often in areas where physician numbers are low. Approximately 1% of all
practicing doctors in the USA are graduates of St George’s University,
with that figure rising to around 15% of the physician population in
Trinidad and Tobago, and 20% in Botswana.
Commenting on the agreement, Dr G Richard Olds, President of SGU, said:
“International experience is an essential component of a first-class
medical education, and I am delighted that students from ARCH Education
in Hong Kong will now have access to our campus in Grenada, as well as
clinical training opportunities in the UK, USA and selective
opportunities around the world. I look forward to welcoming the students
as they take their first step into a fulfilling career in medicine.”
Jennifer Ma, director of ARCH Education, said, “We are looking forward
to providing our highly qualified students with an opportunity to
continue their studies and earn their MD or DVM from St. George’s in
Grenada. The top education students receive at SGU and at clinical
locations in the UK or US provides a solid platform upon which our
students can build a successful medical career.”
Notes to editors:
About St. George’s University
St George’s University is a centre of international education, drawing
students and faculty from over 140 countries to the island of Grenada,
West Indies. St. George’s is affiliated with educational institutions
worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada,
Australia, and Ireland.
The University has contributed over 18,000 physicians, veterinarians,
scientists, and public health and business professionals who are
practicing across the world. The University programs are accredited and
approved by many governing authorities.
About ARCH Education
ARCH Education is an expert educational institute based in Hong Kong
with a mission to bridge the education gap through delivering
transformational programs and providing expert guidance on international
education, to equip students for their future educational and career
goals.
For students aged 7-20, ARCH provides programs to help students bridge
their education gaps through enrichment programmes, admissions guidance,
academic tutoring, university foundation programmes and career
networking.
