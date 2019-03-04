St George's University :, Grenada, Signs Memorandum of Understanding with ARCH Education, Hong Kong

- Opportunities for Hong Kong students: Pathway to St. George’s School of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine established; scholarships to be awarded

St George’s University (SGU), the international medical school on the Caribbean island of Grenada, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ARCH Education, Hong Kong. The agreement establishes a clear and easy pathway for students of ARCH to transfer to and complete either the six, five or four year MD or DVM programme at SGU’s School of Medicine or School of Veterinary Medicine, depending on which courses they have already taken.

Throughout the term of the relationship, SGU has also agreed to provide up to five scholarships per year to ARCH students who are eligible for admission through one of the established pathways.

Students from ARCH who successfully complete their MD Degree at SGU will be eligible to apply for residency programmes in the USA or for postgraduate training in England, on which they can build successful medical careers. Those who choose to opt for the veterinary medicine pathway will be eligible to apply for licensing to practice in the US and other countries around the world.

GCSE and A-Level students at ARCH who aspire to go to medical school will also benefit, with SGU providing relevant teaching modules for them to engage with. At least five seminars and talks will take place during each academic year.

St. George’s University School of Medicine draws students and faculty from 140 countries. Key to the university’s success has been developing enthusiasm in students to practice medicine in their home countries, often in areas where physician numbers are low. Approximately 1% of all practicing doctors in the USA are graduates of St George’s University, with that figure rising to around 15% of the physician population in Trinidad and Tobago, and 20% in Botswana.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr G Richard Olds, President of SGU, said: “International experience is an essential component of a first-class medical education, and I am delighted that students from ARCH Education in Hong Kong will now have access to our campus in Grenada, as well as clinical training opportunities in the UK, USA and selective opportunities around the world. I look forward to welcoming the students as they take their first step into a fulfilling career in medicine.”

Jennifer Ma, director of ARCH Education, said, “We are looking forward to providing our highly qualified students with an opportunity to continue their studies and earn their MD or DVM from St. George’s in Grenada. The top education students receive at SGU and at clinical locations in the UK or US provides a solid platform upon which our students can build a successful medical career.”

ENDS

Notes to editors:

About St. George’s University

St George’s University is a centre of international education, drawing students and faculty from over 140 countries to the island of Grenada, West Indies. St. George’s is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Ireland.

The University has contributed over 18,000 physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals who are practicing across the world. The University programs are accredited and approved by many governing authorities.

About ARCH Education

ARCH Education is an expert educational institute based in Hong Kong with a mission to bridge the education gap through delivering transformational programs and providing expert guidance on international education, to equip students for their future educational and career goals.

For students aged 7-20, ARCH provides programs to help students bridge their education gaps through enrichment programmes, admissions guidance, academic tutoring, university foundation programmes and career networking.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005660/en/