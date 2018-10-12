St. Jude Center Opens with Help of $500K Grant from Frost Bank and FHLB Dallas

Grant Funded Rehabilitation of $5.9 Million Residential Complex for Homeless Seniors

A 2018 census conducted by Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance (MDHA) found that homelessness is no longer only a central city issue, and it’s become more severe. Exacerbating the problem was the fact that the city of Dallas lacked more than 1,000 much-needed housing units for the homeless.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181012005384/en/

St. Jude Center, a residential complex for low- and very low-income seniors, opened, thanks in part to a $500K Affordable Housing Program grant from Frost Bank and FHLB Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Since St. Jude Center, a 104-unit residential complex for low- and very low-income seniors, age 55 or older, who have experienced homelessness, opened in August, about 10 percent of that shortage has been addressed. The property is already about half full. A $500,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant from Frost Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) to St. Jude Inc., a member of the Catholic Housing Initiative, benefited the completion of the residential complex.

The building, constructed in 1981 as retirement apartments, was purchased in December 2017 by the Catholic Housing Initiative. The Catholic Housing Initiative works with Catholic Charities of Dallas (CCD), which operates the facility and provides a variety of services to residents.

The property underwent a complete renovation, including upgraded landscaping and parking, new finishes, upgraded in-unit kitchens, and upgraded mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

“We applied for this grant in 2017, when we hadn’t even closed on this property yet,” said Joseph Dingman, treasurer of St. Jude Inc. “The funds came in at just the right time. Without the grant, we would not have been able to do the renovations and improvements to the degree that we have.”

St. Jude Center provides housing coupled with case management for residents. A collaborative network including CCD, City Square, Metro Care, Veterans Administration and MDHA identifies the men and women needing housing and guides them to St. Jude Center.

“Homelessness is an issue that affects us all and Frost Bank is proud to be a part of the solution in partnership with FHLB Dallas through the Affordable Housing Program,” said Donna Normandin, senior vice president and CRA officer at Frost Bank.

Dignitaries attending the grand opening ceremony included Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

“It truly is a team effort,” said Mayor Rawlings. “If everyone gets together around one issue, schools can be changed and homeless issues can be changed. The city is proud to put $2 million into this effort.”

Greg Hettrick, FHLB Dallas first vice president and director of Community Investment, said the AHP provides gap funding for projects such as St. Jude Center.

“The AHP was designed to help people live better and positively impact the community,” said Mr. Hettrick. “It’s been an honor to partner with Frost Bank to provide an affordable housing solution in our own backyard.”

About Frost Bank

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $31.7 billion in assets at December 31, 2017. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit frostbank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $75.9 billion as of June 30, 2018, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community investment by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 835 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit fhlb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181012005384/en/