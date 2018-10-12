Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

St. Jude Center Opens with Help of $500K Grant from Frost Bank and FHLB Dallas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 07:02pm CEST

Grant Funded Rehabilitation of $5.9 Million Residential Complex for Homeless Seniors

A 2018 census conducted by Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance (MDHA) found that homelessness is no longer only a central city issue, and it’s become more severe. Exacerbating the problem was the fact that the city of Dallas lacked more than 1,000 much-needed housing units for the homeless.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181012005384/en/

St. Jude Center, a residential complex for low- and very low-income seniors, opened, thanks in part ...

St. Jude Center, a residential complex for low- and very low-income seniors, opened, thanks in part to a $500K Affordable Housing Program grant from Frost Bank and FHLB Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Since St. Jude Center, a 104-unit residential complex for low- and very low-income seniors, age 55 or older, who have experienced homelessness, opened in August, about 10 percent of that shortage has been addressed. The property is already about half full. A $500,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant from Frost Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) to St. Jude Inc., a member of the Catholic Housing Initiative, benefited the completion of the residential complex.

The building, constructed in 1981 as retirement apartments, was purchased in December 2017 by the Catholic Housing Initiative. The Catholic Housing Initiative works with Catholic Charities of Dallas (CCD), which operates the facility and provides a variety of services to residents.

The property underwent a complete renovation, including upgraded landscaping and parking, new finishes, upgraded in-unit kitchens, and upgraded mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

“We applied for this grant in 2017, when we hadn’t even closed on this property yet,” said Joseph Dingman, treasurer of St. Jude Inc. “The funds came in at just the right time. Without the grant, we would not have been able to do the renovations and improvements to the degree that we have.”

St. Jude Center provides housing coupled with case management for residents. A collaborative network including CCD, City Square, Metro Care, Veterans Administration and MDHA identifies the men and women needing housing and guides them to St. Jude Center.

“Homelessness is an issue that affects us all and Frost Bank is proud to be a part of the solution in partnership with FHLB Dallas through the Affordable Housing Program,” said Donna Normandin, senior vice president and CRA officer at Frost Bank.

Dignitaries attending the grand opening ceremony included Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

“It truly is a team effort,” said Mayor Rawlings. “If everyone gets together around one issue, schools can be changed and homeless issues can be changed. The city is proud to put $2 million into this effort.”

Greg Hettrick, FHLB Dallas first vice president and director of Community Investment, said the AHP provides gap funding for projects such as St. Jude Center.

“The AHP was designed to help people live better and positively impact the community,” said Mr. Hettrick. “It’s been an honor to partner with Frost Bank to provide an affordable housing solution in our own backyard.”

About Frost Bank

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $31.7 billion in assets at December 31, 2017. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit frostbank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $75.9 billion as of June 30, 2018, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community investment by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 835 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit fhlb.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:10pFACEBOOK : Hackers stole details of 29 million users in Facebook breach
RE
08:10pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett Finally Sells Beach House After Big Price Cut
DJ
08:10pFreedom Solar Ramps up in Houston, Brings New Sustainable Energy Options Post-Harvey
BU
08:08pMARATHON PETROLEUM : MPC raises funds for Honor Flight Kentucky
PU
08:08pNEXTDECADE : Receives Draft Environmental ...
PU
08:08pNVIDIA : CEO on How Deep Learning Makes Turing’s Graphics Scream
PU
08:06pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST STITCH FIX, INC. (SFIX) & LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : December 10, 2018
PR
08:06pThorvin and Fertrell – A Winning Combination
BU
08:03pCitigroup profit beats on higher bond trading, lower costs
RE
08:03pJPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
2BLACKROCK : Lloyds awards 30 billion pound investment contract to BlackRock
3OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
5UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : A tech boom in Pittsburgh brings hope and angst

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.