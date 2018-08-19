St Kilda Football Club : Geary, Steele 'outstanding'

After a torrid fortnight punctuated by bruising losses to the Western Bulldogs and Essendon, a steep crescendo of external pressure had some in the media anticipating St Kilda to 'completely erupt'.

And as the week wore on and the jungle drums beat louder and louder, the Saints were given barely any chance of being even vaguely competitive against the rampaging Hawks.

But every single player who pulled on the St Kilda jumper on Saturday night did so with an irrepressiblepride.

With the gravity of a shattering Season 2018 weighing heavy on their shoulders, all 22 soldiers fighting for the red, white and black played for each other, for their coach and for their club.

WATCH: Alan Richardson reviews Hawks

The Saints were led fearlessly by captain

Jarryn

borne

Geary, who himself hasthe burden of the media blowtorch.

Geary's shut-down job on one of Hawthorn's most threatening players in Isaac Smith was telling, restricting the elite playmaker to just 16 disposals, three inside-50s and a single behind.

Arguably Smith's biggest weapon is his ability to break the lines andrun and carry, but the Hawk struggled to cope with Geary's constant hassling, gaining only 257 metres, down from his season average of 376m.

READ: 'Pride' on the line for gallant Saints

Geary's efforts were not lost on senior coach Alan Richardson, who singled him out in his post-match press conference.

'A couple of blokes did outstanding jobs,' Richardson said.

'Geary was just brilliant with his job on Smith - Smith's been incredibly impressive. His ability to not only shut down but support his defence was a real highlight.'

Richardson also spoke of the Saints' skipper's renowned hardness, as Gearywas forced from the field in the final term after copping an errant knee to the back of the head.

'It hurt to not have Geary late in the game given how positive he'd been,' the senior coach said.

'Obviously it was a pretty heavy knock. It's gotto be a pretty heavy knock for him to be out of the game, he's a tough guy … but we're really optimistic that he'll get up(for next week).'

But the most influential Saint came in the form of emerging elite midfielder Jack Steele, who comfortably dominated Hawks ball-winner Tom Mitchell for the entire first half, keeping him to just nine possessions.

Mitchell found the footy in the second half after Steele was moved off him, but the Saints' inside bull finished with 29 disposals of his own, a team-high 14 contested possessions, a game-high seven clearances, six tackles and a goal.

WATCH: Dare Sainter of the Day: Jack Steele

Steele was hand-picked by Richardson earlier in the season to play a shut-down role on the opposition's most dangerous midfielder, and the senior coach was again thoroughly impressed by what he saw.

'I thought Steele was tremendous on Mitchell

,

really good

, he said.

who's been inform

'Mitchell certainly got going

late, he's a great player, but I thought Steeley bounced back. He started the game incredibly well, and then once again he was strong in the last quarter . '

The Saints return to Etihad Stadium to face North Melbourne next Sunday, and they'll be desperate to build on their performance against the Hawks and finish the season with a win.