Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

St Kilda Football Club : Two Jacks in Team of the Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 09:37am CEST

Jack's the name of the day, with two Saints named in Kane Cornes' Team of the Week.

Jack Steele has been given a spot in the midfield, while Jack Lonie has been named in the forward pocket.

Steele continued his stellar form on Saturday night, playing a successful shut-down role on Hawthorn's Tom Mitchell.

READ: Steele 'outstanding'

The 22-year-old comfortably limited the Hawk's influence in the first half, keeping him to just nine possessions.

Mitchell found the footy in the second half after Steele was moved off him, but the Saints' inside bull finished with 29 disposals of his own, a team-high 14 contested possessions, a game-high seven clearances, six tackles and a goal.

For Lonie, his four-goal performance was a career-high and capped off a five-week purple patch for the Saint.

READ: Selfless Lonie steps up

The 22-year-old has put together arguably his best month of football since arriving at the club, kicking 10 goals in the past four games.

He's set to play his 50th game against North Melbourne on Sunday.
ROUND 22 - TEAM OF THE WEEK

B: Jake Lloyd, Alex Rance, Rory Laird
HB: Kade Simpson, Dane Rampe, Jack Gunston
C: Taylor Adams, Luke Parker, Tim Kelly
HF: Devon Smith, Lance Franklin, Dustin Martin
F: Josh Caddy, Tom Hawkins, Jack Lonie
FOLL: Brodie Grundy, Jack Steele, Dayne Beams
I/C: Josh Dunkley, Matt Crouch, James Harmes, Jarrad Waite

Disclaimer

St. Kilda Football Club published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 07:36:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:03aDollar falls after Trump criticizes Fed
RE
10:02aISO INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR STANDARDIZATI : 50001 for energy management gets a boost
PU
09:58aUK TRADE MINISTER - EU RISKS HURTING IMAGE WITH BREXIT HANDLING : Sky News
RE
09:57aChina to step up crackdown on internet lottery sales - ministry
RE
09:37aST KILDA FOOTBALL CLUB : Two Jacks in Team of the Week
PU
09:34aA REGULATED BITCOIN FORK : XBR, LLC Files with U.S. Treasury FinCEN
BU
09:31aChina says it hopes for good outcome on trade talks with U.S.
RE
09:21aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Flat As S&P, Nasdaq Eye Records, Investors Look For Fed Clarity
DJ
09:17aMINISTRY OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OF ITALIAN RE : Italy’s Ministry of Economic Development Launches Task Force China
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KOMAX HOLDING AG : 2018 half-year results of the Komax Group
2CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
3INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : INTERACTIVE BROKERS : FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5 million for short..
4GAME DIGITAL PLC : GAME DIGITAL : Year end Trading and Business Update
5AMAZON.COM : Twenty-two states ask U.S. appeals court to reinstate 'net neutrality' rules

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.