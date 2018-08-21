St Kilda Football Club : Two Jacks in Team of the Week

Jack's the name of the day, with two Saints named in Kane Cornes' Team of the Week.

Jack Steele has been given a spot in the midfield, while Jack Lonie has been named in the forward pocket.

Steele continued his stellar form on Saturday night, playing a successful shut-down role on Hawthorn's Tom Mitchell.

The 22-year-old comfortably limited the Hawk's influence in the first half, keeping him to just nine possessions.

Mitchell found the footy in the second half after Steele was moved off him, but the Saints' inside bull finished with 29 disposals of his own, a team-high 14 contested possessions, a game-high seven clearances, six tackles and a goal.



For Lonie, his four-goal performance was a career-high and capped off a five-week purple patch for the Saint.

The 22-year-old has put together arguably his best month of football since arriving at the club, kicking 10 goals in the past four games.

He's set to play his 50th game against North Melbourne on Sunday.

ROUND 22 - TEAM OF THE WEEK

B: Jake Lloyd, Alex Rance, Rory Laird

HB: Kade Simpson, Dane Rampe, Jack Gunston

C: Taylor Adams, Luke Parker, Tim Kelly

HF: Devon Smith, Lance Franklin, Dustin Martin

F: Josh Caddy, Tom Hawkins, Jack Lonie

FOLL: Brodie Grundy, Jack Steele, Dayne Beams

I/C: Josh Dunkley, Matt Crouch, James Harmes, Jarrad Waite