St Kitts & Nevis Manufacturing Growth Favours Economic Citizens

Last Monday, St Kitts and Nevis revealed a positive outlook for its
manufacturing sector. After visiting five national plants, the
Government reported that industry plans and projections indicate
competitive growth for the upcoming year. Manufacturing is central to
the national economy, which will therefore gain in production and
strength. As economic citizens invest in the country via the Sustainable
Growth Fund (SGF), increased growth will provide a greater return on
investment for applicants to the country’s Citizenship by Investment
(CBI) Programme.
Economic Citizens
St Kitts and Nevis’ CBI Programme offers investors second citizenship in
return for a contribution to the SGF. The ‘Platinum Standard’ Programme
is one of the most successful in the world; it has received recognition from
the Financial Times for high standards of due diligence and
processing. Indeed, the Government recently reinforced its due diligence
by introducing stricter escrow account legislation and a new requirement
for applicants to provide biometric data in the form of digital
fingerprints. Unlike the real estate option, applicants to the SGF
invest directly into the development of the country, and thereby benefit
from overall growth in the economy. Key areas of investment include
healthcare, schools, infrastructure, and business development. Many
applicants also obtain second citizenship to safeguard theirs and their
family members’ safety. A growing, resilient economy provides the
opportunity for greater economic and personal security.
A Strong Future
Export manufacturing is a key driver of revenue for St Kitts and Nevis.
Goods are delivered all over the world, including to the USA and Europe,
where, for example, Kittitian and Nevisian aerospace products are used.
Attending the plant tour, Prime Minister the Hon. Dr Timothy Harris
celebrated the news. “[Manufacturing] is a highly sophisticated and
competitive industry, and all of our products are of a high standard and
that is why, when decisions are being made regarding where to expand,
St. Kitts and Nevis for 2018/2019 has been the preferred site for that.”
Plants visited included Lutron Liamuiga, Kajola Kristada, Jaro
Electronics, Carib Brewery (St. Kitts & Nevis) in Basseterre, and API
Harowe St Kitts in Sandy Point. PM Harris was joined by 11 Government
officials.
– END –
CS Global Partners is an international legal advisory and a
government-mandated St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment agent.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005171/en/