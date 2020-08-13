Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

St Kitts and Nevis Pledges to Build Resilient Healthcare Sector Over the Next Five Years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investments into the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis' healthcare sector are enabling the dual-island nation to contain the spread of COVID-19. Prime Minister Timothy Harris announced this during a press conference on August 11th at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) headquarters. According to PM Harris, these investments will ensure that the sector remains robust after the pandemic.

During the press conference, Prime Minister Harris revealed that some of the allocated funding has already gone towards sourcing ventilators and ensuring the rapid response of ambulances. Earlier in June, the government also opened a new health centre that provides high-quality services to the local community.

The recently re-elected Team Unity coalition promised to develop a resilient healthcare sector over the following five years. This will include the construction of a new general hospital, a new quarantine facility, pathology laboratories, and other healthcare developments.

While addressing the nation, Prime Minister Harris stated: "I am very pleased by the successes we have had in the health sector and in the next five years, we will make our health services in St Kitts and Nevis the model in the entire region. We are going to be improving the range and quality of services that are available for those who need them in St Kitts and Nevis."

The country's Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) funds national development across the islands and operates under St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The SGF enables foreign investors and their families to acquire second citizenship by making an economic contribution. The revenue generated through the CBI Programme is then distributed to key sectors of society including healthcare, education, tourism, infrastructural development and more. In exchange, economic citizens gain citizenship and a wealth of opportunities including visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel to over 150 countries and territories. Foreign Minister Mark Brantley has added 17 new destinations to this list over the last five years alone.

Introduced in 2018, the SGF remains the fastest and most straightforward route to second citizenship. Once applicants pass the necessary due diligence requirements, they can opt for the Accelerated Application Process which provides citizenship within 60 days. St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is the only country in the investor immigration industry to offer this option.

Contact:
pr@csglobalpartners.com 
www.csglobalpartners.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-kitts-and-nevis-pledges-to-build-resilient-healthcare-sector-over-the-next-five-years-301112023.html

SOURCE CS Global Partners


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:26pCI FINANCIAL : Wealth manager Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago
AQ
01:26pWATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : to Participate in Seaport Global Annual Virtual Summer Investor Conference
BU
01:26pSOCI : Announces HIPAA and FINRA Compliance
BU
01:23pBOEING : U.S. Department of the Air Force-Boeing X-37B team shines in Collier Trophy win
PU
01:23pMEDIA MAKER S P A : Draft of Financial Statement as at 31.12.2019 ( Italian version )
PU
01:23pTRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S A : Reseña Informativa y Estados Financieros
PU
01:21pCNL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:18pGEORGIA POWER : 's energy efficiency programs save customers money and help reduce impact of summer heat
PR
01:18pGRUPA KETY S A : Zgłoszenie projektu uchwały do porządku obrad Zwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia
PU
01:17pVOLKSWAGEN : Daimler to pay $1.5 billion to settle U.S. diesel cases
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group